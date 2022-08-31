Refund of CDSL students almost complete

MANILA, Philippines — Most students affected by the closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) have received refunds of the tuition and other fees they paid for the canceled school year, officials said yesterday.

Out of the 783 students enrolled in basic education, 735 or 94 percent have claimed their refund, said CDSL lawyer and spokesman Mark Vixen Dorado.

Checks have also been released to 625 out of 652 students who enrolled in higher education programs of CDSL.

Dorado said 501 students in basic education and 304 in higher education have also formally transferred to other schools.

Also yesterday, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) signed a memorandum of agreement with various tertiary institutions that expressed willingness to accept students affected by CDSL’s closure.

The agreement will allow students to graduate on time by relaxing existing rules under the Manual of Regulations for Private Higher Education, said CHED chairman J. Prospero De Vera III.

Among those that signed the agreement were officials of Trinity University of Asia, NBS College, Our Lady of Fatima University and St. Joseph’s College of Quezon City.