3 killed in Tawi-Tawi ‘shootout’

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Three persons were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in Tandubas, Tawi-Tawi on Sunday.

The fatalities were identified as Nurhamin Madnur, 43; Moh’d Al Sangogot, 27, and an alias Billy. Alhamin Sangogot, 18; Alman Ladjabassal and Adin Nur, 31, were arrested.

Personnel of the local police and Tawi-Tawi Provincial Mobile Force Company said they were responding to the reported presence of armed men in Kalang islet in Barangay Kakoong when they were met with a volley of gunfire.

Police said three M14 rifles, an M16 with an M203 grenade launcher, an automatic submachine gun and several magazines and bandoleers with assorted bullets were recovered at the scene.

Authorities said the suspects also yielded shabu with an estimated street value of P359,788.