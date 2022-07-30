^

Nation

Cotabato residents glad with solons’ postings in House

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 3:41pm
Cotabato residents glad with solonsâ€™ postings in House

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Residents of Cotabato province are lucky for having a deputy speaker and an assistant majority floor leader together in the House of Representatives, local executives said Saturday.

The duo, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines Party-list Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza and Rep. Samantha Santos, were named House deputy speaker and assistant majority floor leader, respectively, just a week ago.

The newly-elected mayor of Midsayap, Rolly Sacdalan, said Saturday Cotabato is assured of a “strong representation” in Congress now that there is a deputy speaker and an assistant majority floor leader from the province.

“It is, for us, a big honor,” Sacdalan said.

A Moro rice trader, Monib Sindatu, said Cotabato is fortunate for having two solons occupying key positions in Congress that they can use to drumbeat issues and concerns besetting the province that needs congressional interventions.

Cotabato, which has three congressional districts, covers 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in this city, the provincial capital.

A Moro leader, Kelly Antao, overseeing for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao its 63 barangay in Cotabato grouped together in 2019 as BARMM’s Special Geographic Area, said Mendoza has been so supportive of the government’s Mindanao peace process.

“His having been made House deputy speaker is good for the peace process,” Antao said.

Most of the 63 BARMM barangays in Cotabato were scenes of bloody clashes between Moro secessionist guerillas and state security forces in the 1970s and, subsequently, during the 2000 all-out war of then President Joseph Estrada versus the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The top leader of the MILF, Ahod Ebrahim, is now chief minister of BARMM, a product of 22 years of peace talks between the group and Malacañang.

“In recent years, the TUCP Party-list extended support to peace-building initiatives of the MILF and the government in Moro areas in Cotabato province,” Antao said.

Mayor Evangeline Guzman of Kabacan told reporters Saturday they are glad that Santos, a neophyte politician who finished a college degree in a university in Australia, became House assistant majority floor leader.

Voters in the first congressional district of Lanao del Sur, that has towns close to Cotabato, were as glad when they learned last week that their congressional representative, Zia Alonto Adiong, was also named House assistant majority floor leader.

Adiong was a member of the now defunct Regional Assembly of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, replaced with BARMM in early 2019.

He was also a member of BARMM’s interim 80-member parliament prior to his election as congressional representative of the 1st district of Lanao del Sur during the May 9, 2022 elections.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After tragic shooting, Ateneo says graduating law students to be recognized 'when you are ready'

After tragic shooting, Ateneo says graduating law students to be recognized 'when you are ready'

1 day ago
After the tragic shooting that claimed three lives Sunday, the Ateneo Law School said it would still recognize the graduating...
Nation
fbtw

LTO summons SUV owner, escort in viral video

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued show cause orders in connection with a video that went viral showing a vehicle being escorted by a motorcycle using blinkers in Silang, Cavite.
Nation
fbtw
Palace mum on Roque as Marcos&rsquo; lawyer

Palace mum on Roque as Marcos’ lawyer

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Malacañang declined yesterday to confirm the reported hiring of former presidential spokesman Harry Roque as President...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

6 days ago
A former mayor of a Basilan town and two others died in the wake of a shooting incident Saturday afternoon at the Ateneo de...
Nation
fbtw
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

6 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Makati gov&rsquo;t, National Museum unveil marker of 1st declared Important Cultural Property in city

Makati gov’t, National Museum unveil marker of 1st declared Important Cultural Property in city

By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
Makati City local government unit and National Museum of the Philippines last Thursday unveiled the Important Cultural Property...
Nation
fbtw

ACG to sue owner of accounts with pedophilia content

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The police Anti-Cybercrime Group vowed to unmask and file charges against the person behind the YouTube Channel and Facebook Page “Usapang Diskarte” which posted malicious and pedophila content ...
Nation
fbtw

Chinese, Pinoy held for selling telecoms wires

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Three Chinese and a Filipino were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal sale of telecommunication wires in Quezon City, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Dengue cases up 96% – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Dengue cases in the country have almost doubled compared to last year, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw

Quake-hit North Luzon tourist spots remain closed  

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Several tourist spots in Northern Luzon have remained closed since a magnitude 7.0 quake struck Northern Luzon on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with