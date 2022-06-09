^

Nation

‘COVID-19 vax rate in BARMM improving’

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The vaccination coverage against COVID in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has been improving, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

He said 30,235 residents of the region, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, received their first dose from May 30 to June 5.

Galvez said the number of vaccinated residents is equivalent to 45.59 percent of the weekly target of 66,305.

“This is a huge improvement because before, BARMM posted only 20 percent. Now, there is an increase of more or less 50 percent in terms of first dose,” Galvez said during a meeting with President Duterte and some officials on Monday.

However, the region achieved only 8.9 percent of its target for the second dose. Data showed that only 6,113 of the 68,000 target for the week received their second dose.

Galvez said the government aims to improve the vaccination coverage in BARMM and Soccksargen and provide second boosters to 15 million people who belong to vulnerable sectors.

He said the Duterte administration would accelerate the vaccination of 11.5 million minors and booster shots of more than 10 million people aged 12 to 17.

The administration aims to inoculate more than 70 million Filipinos against COVID by the end of Duterte’s term on June 30.

BARMM

COVID-19 VACCINE
