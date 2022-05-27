^

Nation

PNP: Task group formed to probe into Koronadal bombing

Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 4:47pm
PNP: Task group formed to probe into Koronadal bombing
The police’s Aviation Security Command-12 employs a bomb-detection dog in securing the Cotabato City Airport following Thursday’s bus bombing in Koronadal City.
via John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police in Central Mindanao has formed and activated a special investigation task group or SITG to investigate the bus explosion that shocked Koronadal City in South Cotobato. 

This comes a day after an improvised bomb exploded in a passenger bus of the Yellow Bus Line in at Gen San Drive, Brgy. Zone 3 in Koronadal on Wednesday, leaving two persons wounded, including one Wilfredo Ilagan Tino who was driving his tricycle behind the bus. 

"Investigation is still ongoing to identify the perpetrators and its motive. We will keep you posted as to its development," Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, PNP public information chief told reporters in a Viber message.   

The PNP in a statement sent to reporters also said that the SITG was activated specifically to investigate the post-blast findings.

It added that while the investigation is ongoing, security measures in all points of convergence and transportation networks have been intensified following the incident. 
 

“Rest assured, your PNP is on full alert. Now is also the time for the public to be extra vigilant and report immediately any suspicious individuals or activities in their area,” Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., PNP officer in charge said. 

Army tags two local terror groups

Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Friday their units and the police have tightened security in all public terminals in central Mindanao to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s bombing.

Gubat, also commander of the Army-led anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, and Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum of the Police Regional Office-12 separately told reporters there are clear indications that the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya together plotted the bus bombing.

The allied terror groups, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, have a reputation for venting ire on non-military targets over losses in clashes with pursuing government forces.

Two BIFF members, Abdul Patir and Sadam Salandang, died in the 6th ID’s air and artillery maneuvers Monday in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

Seven other terrorists, among them Abu Toraife, who is wanted for no fewer than 30 criminal cases pending in different courts, were wounded in the division’s anti-terror offensive.

Abu Toraife, a radical cleric known for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims, is a leader of one of three factions in the BIFF.

Members of different municipal peace and order councils said Thursday barangay officials in areas along central Mindanao’s 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta have pointed to the BIFF and the Dawlah Islamiya as behind the bus bombing.

The Liguasan Delta, which spans through lowlands in central Mindanao's adjoining Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces, is a known bastion of both ISIS-inspired groups.

The bus bombing on Thursday was an apparent retaliation for the death of Patir and Salandang, according to sources.

Tagum said the PRO-12 has deployed plainclothes intelligence operatives in public terminals. — Franco Luna with John Unson in Koronadal City

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Court orders arrest of cop over QCPD-PDEA shootout

Court orders arrest of cop over QCPD-PDEA shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A Quezon City court yesterday ordered the arrest of a policeman who was among those charged in connection with a shootout...
Nation
fbtw

Senate Oks Bulacan airport ecozone bill

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate approved on third and final reading yesterday a measure seeking to establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority.
Nation
fbtw
Susan Roces laid to rest today beside FPJ

Susan Roces laid to rest today beside FPJ

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Philippine movie icon Susan Roces will be laid to rest today at the Manila North Cemetery beside the tomb of her husband,...
Nation
fbtw

PNP on anti-Marcos rally: Protesters went overboard

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police blamed protesters for the commotion in Quezon City that left over a dozen people injured on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Who will represent Cavite's 7th District when Rep. Remulla joins Marcos Cabinet?

Who will represent Cavite's 7th District when Rep. Remulla joins Marcos Cabinet?

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 days ago
Elections Commissioner George Garcia on Monday explained that if Rep. Remulla becomes Department of Justice chief, that would...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Stop processing e-sabong transactions, banks told

Stop processing e-sabong transactions, banks told

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks and financial institutions to stop processing transactions involving e-sabong...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The COVID-19 reproduction number in Metro Manila continues to increase, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Hundreds attend Susan Roces burial

Hundreds attend Susan Roces burial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Hundreds of people attended the burial of movie icon Susan Roces at the Manila North Cemetery yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB: 61 million commuters get free rides

LTFRB: 61 million commuters get free rides

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
With more than 100 public utility vehicle routes offering “libreng sakay” nationwide, the government’s service...
Nation
fbtw

2 nabbed for P27.6 million shabu

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two persons were arrested after they allegedly received a parcel, which contained at least four kilos of shabu worth P27.6 million during a controlled delivery operation in Taguig on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with