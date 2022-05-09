^

Nation

Poll intruder mauled to death by voters in Lanao del Sur

Roel PareÃ±o - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 7:40pm
Pangandaman’s three companions, Police Staff Sgt. Jabbar Romato Pangandaman, Jamal Gabriel Pangandaman and Casanoding Mangandog sustained bullet wounds in the attack.
Philstar.com

ISABELA CITY, Philippines — A poll intruder who attempted to disrupt the election proceedings was mauled to death by voters inside a precinct Monday morning in Binidayan town, Lanao del Sur, a security official said.

The suspect along with four other cohorts, armed with steel pipes forcibly barged into the polling place in Magonaya Elementary School in Barangay Magonaya to disturb the ongoing voting, said Maj. Andrew Linao, spokesperson of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

Linao said police investigation disclosed the suspects scampered when the voters in the polling center sensed they were not residents and registered voters of the said polling place.

However, one of the suspects was left behind and was mauled to death.

Military and police personnel failed to pacify the volume of voters who joined in mauling the suspect.

Linao said burst warning shots were heard and the suspect was found lying dead later.

Police authorities have yet to identify the dead suspect, Linao said.

