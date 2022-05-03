QC to grant cash aid to indigent senior citizens, PWDs

MANILA, Philippines — Qualified indigent senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities in Quezon City will soon receive P500 monthly financial assistance from the city government for one year.

In a statement, the city information office disclosed that Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte approved Ordinance No. SP-3115, S-2022 to help alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the price increase of basic goods on the most vulnerable sectors of society.

"This is a way to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and rising commodity prices, especially for senior citizens, solo parents and PWDs," she said in mixed Filipino and English. "It will help a lot for their daily expenses for food, medicine and other necessities."

According to the National Council for Disability Affairs, an attached bureau under the Department of Social Welfare and Development, there are over 1.6 million Filipinos with disabilities in the country.

The ordinance covers indigent senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities who are not already benefiting from any other regular government financial assistance such as social pension, and cash transfer program. Only one beneficiary per household can avail of the financial assistance.

Target beneficiaries may submit their application to the Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs, Persons with Disability Office or with the Social Services and Development Department for indigent solo parents.

If an applicant passes the initial review, the SSDD field unit will conduct a case study to verify their eligibility.

Applicants who pass the case study will then be registered as beneficiaries of the program and will receive cash aid via direct payment, electronic or digital means or cash card.

After 12 months, the city government will conduct a re-evaluation to determine if beneficiaries remain eligible for the program.

The cash aid will be given following the approval of the Implementing Rules and Regulations for the ordinance.