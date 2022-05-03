^

Nation

QC to grant cash aid to indigent senior citizens, PWDs

Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 10:59am
QC to grant cash aid to indigent senior citizens, PWDs
This undated file photo shows senior citizens wearing face masks.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Qualified indigent senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities in Quezon City will soon receive P500 monthly financial assistance from the city government for one year.

In a statement, the city information office disclosed that Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte approved Ordinance No. SP-3115, S-2022 to help alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the price increase of basic goods on the most vulnerable sectors of society.

"This is a way to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and rising commodity prices, especially for senior citizens, solo parents and PWDs," she said in mixed Filipino and English. "It will help a lot for their daily expenses for food, medicine and other necessities."

According to the National Council for Disability Affairs, an attached bureau under the Department of Social Welfare and Development, there are over 1.6 million Filipinos with disabilities in the country. 

The ordinance covers indigent senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities who are not already benefiting from any other regular government financial assistance such as social pension, and cash transfer program. Only one beneficiary per household can avail of the financial assistance.

Target beneficiaries may submit their application to the Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs, Persons with Disability Office or with the Social Services and Development Department for indigent solo parents.

If an applicant passes the initial review, the SSDD field unit will conduct a case study to verify their eligibility.

Applicants who pass the case study will then be registered as beneficiaries of the program and will receive cash aid via direct payment, electronic or digital means or cash card.

After 12 months, the city government will conduct a re-evaluation to determine if beneficiaries remain eligible for the program.

The cash aid will be given following the approval of the Implementing Rules and Regulations for the ordinance.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITY

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Dagupan heat index hits 54.39°C

By Eva Visperas | 10 days ago
This city sizzled yesterday as it recorded a heat index of 54.39 degrees Celsius.
Nation
fbtw

Pharmally execs’ kin sue Senate leaders

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
The families of three executives of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. have filed a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights against the Senate leadership for allegedly violating their human rights over their continued...
Nation
fbtw

70 hospitalized after eating food at campaign rally

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Seventy people were hospitalized after eating food served during a political rally in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Clark International Airport ready to welcome more foreign tourists

Clark International Airport ready to welcome more foreign tourists

15 hours ago
Clark International Airport, dubbed as a “new world-class gateway,” announced that it would welcome more foreign...
Nation
fbtw

Laguna cop tagged in ex-OFW slay

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
A police officer has been tagged in the murder of a former overseas Filipino worker, whose burnt body was found with a gunshot wound in Infanta, Quezon in February.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Bello assures smooth transition in DOLE

Bello assures smooth transition in DOLE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Secretary Silvestre Bello III has assured the public of a smooth transition in the Department of Labor and Employment.
Nation
fbtw

3 Chinese nabbed for kidnapping

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Three Chinese accused of kidnapping their compatriot were arrested in Parañaque City on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

AFP: Basilan cleared of Abu Sayyaf influence

By Roel PareÃ±o | 11 hours ago
The province of Basilan has been cleared of the influence of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group, the military announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

NFA fails to hit palay procurement target in Central Luzon

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 11 hours ago
The National Food Authority in Central Luzon has only procured more than 50 percent of its palay stock requirement as the harvest season in the region is nearing its end.
Nation
fbtw

P2 million reward up for capture of village chief’s killers

By Ric Sapnu | 11 hours ago
A P2-million cash reward has been offered by a former mayor in exchange for information that could lead to the arrest of three men who shot dead a barangay captain in this province on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with