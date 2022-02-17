If elected, Robredo vows PWD community will 'participate' in gov't policy decisions
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday promised a government that would listen to the disability community when crafting policies concerning the sector, vowing their full participation rather than one-time consultations.
Speaking at the virtual signing of a disability agenda with PWDs on Thursday, Robredo said that the national government did not take the disability community to heart. She vowed to push for a law that will provide the mechanism for persons with disabilities to participate in crafting policies about them.
"There are a lot of things that could be done but the National Government didn’t take it to heart...there are many opportunities for PWDs that weren’t maximized," she said.
At an online forum over the weekend, Dr. Maureen Mata of the Comelec Vulnerable Sectors Office said that the commission observed an increase in voter registration among persons with disabilities with over 511,000 registered as of November.
PWD laws with teeth
Robredo promised better implementation of the country's existing laws for the disability, particularly the Accessibility Law and the Mandatory PhilHealth Membership for persons with disabilities, to ensure benefits and services reach PWDs.
Batas Pambansa 344 provides that public utilities "shall install and incorporate in such building, establishment, institution or public utility, such architectural facilities or structural features as shall reasonably enhance the mobility of disabled persons such as sidewalks, ramps, railings and the like."
"Its main intent is to be inclusive of our engagement infrastructures and other services for you but it seems that he is just on paper," she said in Filipino. "Once the database is fixed, we will ensure that PhilHealth Membership is mandatory for all PWDs."
Though the last existing census on the disability community in the country was conducted in 2010, a 2017 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies of 1,031 adult women and 823 children with disabilities in two cities, majority of respondents were found to be mobility-impaired (39.7%).
In its report on the Philippines in 2018, the US State Department affirmed in its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices that "great majority of public buildings remained inaccessible to persons with physical disabilities" in the country.
READ: Alarmed over viral photo of PWD climbing stairs, CHR calls for better facilities | Advocates ask DOTr: Are PWDs part of EDSA bus plan design?
Lack of data
The vice president also vowed to address the lack of data, which House lawmakers in the Special Committee for Persons With Disabilities have said is among the principal hindrances in making policy decisions.
The implementation of disability laws has historically been spotty in the country. As it stands, the health department, the social welfare department, along with local governments have their own separate data sets and programs for PWDs.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many PWDs were unable to avail of the DSWD's Social Amelioration Program due to clerical lapses.
"This is always our problem here at our country. The data is not good, so the government's assistance does not reach many," she said.
"The policy should always be based on data. So, it is difficult to have a policy that does not have complete data because it is likely that many needs will not be met."
READ: Poor data management still a problem for House panel on PWDs | NGO: Database needed to spot fake PWD IDs, ease doubt on disability community
'Nothing about us without us'
Robredo also said she would include the disability community in conversations involving policies aimed at it.
"We will make sure that you are included not only in the consultations. Together, you will participate in the development of the policies and programs we will promote," she promised.
A 2018 study by the University of the Philippines Center for Local and Regional Governance found that only six out of ten local governments in the country had established a dedicated PWDs Affairs Office.
This meant that despite the mandate of Republic Act No. 10070, which requires that LGUs designate PWD Affairs Offices, some 33 provinces, 25 cities, and 282 municipalities still lacked PDAOs for their disabled constituents.
"No policy regarding your sector will be issued that you have not been given the opportunity to participate, not only to be asked but to participate. Participation is a deeper engagement," Robredo said.
How will she do this given the fragmented government efforts for PWDs? Robredo said she would push for the return of the National Council on Disability Affairs to being directly under the Office of the President from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
"Our government will listen to your grievances and experiences. Our government will always take care of the coffers of the people and will only use them for the good of the people. The government that we promise you, will always be in a hurry to help when you [need it]," she said.
READ: 'No consideration': In pain, PWD with walking ailment forced to personally claim aid at CSWD
