MMDA gets donation of P50 million cash, test kits

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has received P100 million in cash and test kits from the corporate social responsibility arm of online sabong operator Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc. to help the MMDA in undertaking COVID-19 testing in the metropolis.

Lawyer Caroline Cruz, executive director of Pitmaster Foundation, said they aim to help the national government’s mass testing program in the National Capital Region amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly tranmissible Omicron variant.

Cruz turned over the donation of P50 million cash and P50 million worth of testing kits to MMDA general manager Don Artes and deputy chairman Frisco San Juan at the Ynares Sports Arena in Rizal recently.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing, who is also chairman of Taskgroup of Communities Response of the government’s pandemic task force, and Department of Health National Capital Region director Gloria Balboa were also present during the turnover ceremony.

The MMDA said the test kits would be distributed to local government units in Metro Manila.

“This is our contribution to the government so that those who are infected are immediately isolated to avoid spreading the virus to their co-workers and families,” Cruz said.

“According to health experts, lack of early detection of COVID patients has been causing the rapid spread of the virus,” she added.

Cruz said Pitmaster Foundation chairman Charlie “Atong” Ang wants Metro Manila residents to undergo COVID-19 testing, especially those who have symptoms.