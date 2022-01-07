

















































 
























Nation
 
PNP: Cops at Bulacan, NCR border control points will check for vaccination cards
 


Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 12:11pm





 
PNP: Cops at Bulacan, NCR border control points will check for vaccination cards
In this July 30, 2021 file photo, police man a checkpoint in Marikina.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Police personnel at border control points in Bulacan and in Metro Manila will ask motorists and commuters to show their vaccination cards, the Philippine National Police said.


In a statement on Thursday, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said that local governments in Bulacan and in Metro Manila "have instructed police personnel to check for proof of vaccination of inbound travelers."



"Those without vaccination cards will be barred from entering and will be asked to go back," Carlos said.


RELATED: MMDA: Metro Manila to restrict movements, activities of unvaccinated


The PNP acknowledged that implementation of the border control points caused traffic in Bulacan.


"The PNP is fully aware that movement must not be hampered, but non-essential travel can be controlled," Carlos said, adding people should stay at home "at this time when you have nothing important to do outside" to help prevent traffic buildup.


The provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are also under Alert Level 3. Bataan, Batangas, Cagayan, Pampanga and Zambales and nine cities in Luzon and the Visayas will also go udner Alert Level 3 from Sunday, January 9.


The tightening of pandemic restictions, especially in Metro Manila, has often included the setting up of checkpoints and restrictions on travel across city and provincial boundaries.


President Rodrigo Duterte, in a pre-recorded address aired Thursday night, ordered barangay chairpersons to make sure unvaccinated people stay at home. Although written orders have yet to be released, government officials often take the president's words as policy.


 










 









