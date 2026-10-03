Valenzuela postpones NCAP amid road works

MANILA, Philippines — The Valenzuela government has deferred the implementation of the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) due to road constructions and changing traffic conditions across the city.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian said the city decided to postpone the NCAP after announcing that Valenzuela would resume its implementation today along with five other cities in Metro Manila.

“We understand the purpose of the NCAP. But given the situation in Valenzuela, this is not yet the right time to implement it,” Gatchalian said.

He said continuing road works along major roads have caused traffic routes and conditions to change daily, making it difficult to impose camera-based traffic apprehensions fairly.

“We do not want to add to the burden of our motorists while road conditions have not yet returned to normal,” he said.

Gatchalian said the city government would instead prioritize maintaining safe and orderly traffic flow while road construction projects are ongoing.

He said the NCAP suspension would remain in effect until further notice.

The Supreme Court has lifted the temporary restraining order against the NCAP, allowing six Metro Manila cities to reimplement the traffic scheme.

The other local governments implementing the NCAP are Manila, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Quezon City and San Juan.

The high court dismissed in July the consolidated petitions challenging the NCAP.

Under the NCAP, traffic violations are recorded through digital cameras without requiring a traffic enforcer to stop the vehicle.

NCAP is intended to improve traffic enforcement and curb opportunities for corruption. But motorists complained of abuses in NCAP implementation, exorbitant fines and the lack of traffic infrastructure.