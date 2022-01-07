

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Alert Level 3 in 5 provinces, 9 cities from January 9
 


Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 9:25am





 
Alert Level 3 in 5 provinces, 9 cities from January 9
Cops man a checkpoint on the border of Calumpit in Bulacan and Apalit in Pampanga on August 2, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 

 
MANILA, Philippines — More areas will be placed under the stricter Alert Level 3 from Sunday, January 9, as the Philippines contends with a rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 infections.


The government's pandemic task force approved the recommendation of its data analytics group to impose tighter restrictions on 14 areas, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced Thursday.



The following areas will be under Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15:


Provinces


    

  • Bataan
    • 

  • Batangas
    • 

  • Cagayan
    • 

  • Pampanga 
    • 

  • Zambales
    • 



Cities


    

  • Angeles City
    • 

  • Baguio City
    • 

  • Dagupan City
    • 

  • Iloilo City
    • 

  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 

  • Lucena City
    • 

  • Naga City
    • 

  • Olongapo City
    • 

  • Santiago City
    • 



Businesses are allowed to operate at 30% indoor capacity and 50% outdoor capacity in areas under Alert Level 3. Buses, jeepneys and other forms of public transportation operate at 70% capacity.


RELATED: A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system


Nograles, also the spokesman of the government's pandemic task force, said Lapu-Lapu City immediately needs beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients. The alert levels in other areas will be retained.


Nograles said the healthcare utilization rate metric for determining alert level classifications would be refined to better reflect available healthcare workers. The government pandemic task force's data analytics group, Nograles said, would come up with new metrics that consider healthcare workers as an indicator.


Other areas that are now under Alert Level 3 are Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna.


Limited movements for unvaccinated people


President Rodrigo Duterte cited the need to strictly enforce minimum health standards and to limit the movements of unvaccinated persons.


"So in the absence of a law, the president is called upon to act and because it is a national emergency, it is my position that we can restrain...I'm now giving orders to the barangay captains to look for those persons who are not vaccinated and just would request them or order them, if you may, to stay put," Duterte said in a pre-recorded message.  


"And if he refuses, he goes out of the house and goes around in the community or maybe wherever he goes, he can be restrained. And if he refuses, then the barangay captain being a person in authority is empowered now to arrest the recalcitrant persons - that is in addition to the police power, the agents of a person in authority," he added.


Duterte said those who oppose his directive are free to file cases.


"I'd be happy to answer," Duterte said.


RELATED: No basis to arrest unvaccinated outside their homes, law expert says

 

"Being the president, ultimately I am responsible for the safety and well-being of every Filipino and that is why my orders are to restrain them. They won't be arrested immediately. We will appeal to them, sir you are not vaccinated, then you put everybody in jeopardy. You go out, you get contaminated, you bring the contamination to your family, to your house," he added.


Duterte last year threatened to arrest unvaccinated people and to make vaccination mandatory but there have been no moves in Congress for a law to do that. The Palace said in late 2021 that there seemed to be no need to do so because more people were willing to be vaccinated than earlier in the year.


More than 50 million Filipinos were vaccinated against COVID-19 last year, or about 45.85% of the population. 


RELATED: No moves yet to mandate vaccination as Palace says 'akyat bahay' jabs just a joke


 










 









ALERT LEVEL 3
COVID-19 PANDEMIC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s daughter did not skip quarantine







Fact check: Robredo’s daughter did not skip quarantine



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo’s daughters have been transparent about their experience travelling from the United States...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte signs law prohibiting child marriage






 
Duterte signs law prohibiting child marriage



By Alexis Romero |
18 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into a law a measure banning child marriage, a policy seen to protect children from abusive...








Headlines
fbtw













New COVID-19 cases hit three-month high







New COVID-19 cases hit three-month high



18 hours ago 


This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases since September 27, 2021, when the country logged 18,449 cases.








Headlines
fbtw













Hotel in quarantine breach bucks closure by Makati LGU







Hotel in quarantine breach bucks closure by Makati LGU



19 hours ago 


"Only hotels with DOT accreditation can operate at this time under relevant DOT and IATF guidelines," Makati City Law Department...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Omicron and Delta variants 'generally' do not cause different symptoms







Fact check: Omicron and Delta variants 'generally' do not cause different symptoms



23 hours ago 


"It is difficult to tell by symptoms alone what caused your infection. So, once you have symptoms, it is best to test to confirm...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









House on extended lockdown; 2 senators catch COVID-19







House on extended lockdown; 2 senators catch COVID-19



18 minutes ago 


The House of Representatives will remain on lockdown until next week amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and nearby...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult service as COVID-19 cases rise







Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult service as COVID-19 cases rise



23 minutes ago 


"That is the kind of effort that we need to face this surge," Robredo said, referring to volunteers who helped Bayanihan E-Konsulta...








Headlines
fbtw













IATF shortens quarantine period for fully-vaccinated health workers







IATF shortens quarantine period for fully-vaccinated health workers



1 hour ago 


The national pandemic task force has approved shortened quarantine period for fully vaccinated medical workers as the country...








Headlines
fbtw





 







DepEd: Most student participants satisfied with in-person learning







DepEd: Most student participants satisfied with in-person learning



By Romina Cabrera |
10 hours ago 


Despite some challenges, a big majority of students who participated in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in...








Headlines
fbtw













SC grants 3 more party-list groups TRO







SC grants 3 more party-list groups TRO



By Evelyn Macairan |
10 hours ago 


The Supreme Court has granted temporary restraining orders to three more party-list groups that were disqualified by the Commission...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with