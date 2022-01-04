

















































 
























Headlines
 
Alert Level 3 in Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal from January 5
 


Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 8:30am





 
Alert Level 3 in Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal from January 5
This undated file photo shows the view from Antipolo, Rizal.
Philstar.com / Kristine Joy Patag
 


MANILA, Philippines — The provinces of Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal will go into Alert Level 3 from January 5 to 15 in response to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the Palace said.


The announcement was made by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is acting presidential spokesperson and spokesperson for the pandemic task force. The task force's sub-technical working group on data analytics had recommended raising the alert level in the three provinces.



The Department of Health reported 4,084 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and said that the country was back to being at high risk from the croronavirus. 


The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday said that the government was also monitoring the COVID-19 situation in provinces neighboring the National Capital Region because "they really form an integral part of the Metro Manila area.


Alert Level 3 allows some businesses to operate but at reduced capacity. Cinemas, movie houses and other businesses are allowed to operate at 30% indoor venue capacity and 50% outdoor venue capacity.


Most activities, including gatherings for wakes and funerals, are allowed at 30% indoor venue capacity and 50% outdoor venue capacity.


Metro Manila's mayors have agreed in principle to limit the movements and activities of unvaccinated people and are set to enact ordinances that will bar the unvaccinated from public places like malls and restaurants.


 










 









