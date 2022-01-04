Pagadian City college dean arrested for acts of lasciviousness

Camp Abelon in Pagadian City is the headquarters of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office. Zamboanga del Sur PPO Twitter, file

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police arrested on Monday a college dean in Pagadian City for two counts of acts of lasciviousness for alleged lewd behavior on campus.

Oscar Cosicol, dean of the criminology department of the Southern Mindanao Colleges in Pagadian City, was arrested at his home in connection with two counts of acts of lasciviousness filed against him by students.

Police did not give details on what Cosicol allegedly did but the Revised Penal Code punishes acts of lasciviousness or lewdness with imprisonment of from six months and a day to six years. Among the examples of lascivious behavior is inappropriately touching another person's body for sexual gratification.

The warrant for Cosicol's arrest, dated December 27, 2021, was signed by Judge Clyde Rondique of the Pagadian City Municipal Trial Court Branch 2.

The court has set a P36,000 bail for his temporary release, according to the Pagadian City police office.