Zamboanga-Cebu-Manila sea trips suspended due to 'Odette'

This January 16, 2019 photo from the Philippine Ports Authority shows the port of Zamboanga City.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has cancelled sea travel along the Zamboanga-Cebu-Manila route in anticipation of Typhoon Odette hitting the Central Visayas and parts of northern Mindanao.

The PCG, in a directive issued to the Zamboanga City Coast Guard Station, said all trips on the route scheduled for Wednesday noon onward have been cancelled.

The coast guard, however, said inter-island travel to the south — between Zamboanga City an Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi — can continue as sea conditions remained fair.

PAGASA said Wednesday morning that Odette was east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte and packing strong winds. The weather bureau also warned of flooding and landslides due to rain.

The regional Office of Civil Defense has alerted the different Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices and units in the region to prepare for disaster response.