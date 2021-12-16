
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Zamboanga-Cebu-Manila sea trips suspended due to 'Odette'
                        

                           
Roel Pareño - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 3:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Zamboanga-Cebu-Manila sea trips suspended due to 'Odette'
This January 16, 2019 photo from the Philippine Ports Authority shows the port of Zamboanga City.
PPA PMO Zamboanga Facebook page
                        

                        
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has cancelled sea travel along the Zamboanga-Cebu-Manila route in anticipation of Typhoon Odette hitting the Central Visayas and parts of northern Mindanao.



The PCG, in a directive issued to the Zamboanga City Coast Guard Station, said all trips on the route scheduled for Wednesday noon onward have been cancelled.





The coast guard, however, said inter-island travel to the south — between Zamboanga City an Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi — can continue as sea conditions remained fair.



PAGASA said Wednesday morning that Odette was east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte and packing strong winds. The weather bureau also warned of flooding and landslides due to rain.



The regional Office of Civil Defense has alerted the different Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices and units in the region to prepare for disaster response. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
                                                      ZAMBOANGA CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Active COVID-19 cases in PNP down to 28
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippine National Police is down to 28.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate down to 1% in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate down to 1% in Quezon City


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“[Citizens] remain observant of the basic health protocols and the importance of getting vaccinated. This then...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BJMP to open new jail facility in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BJMP to open new jail facility in Quezon City


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology will soon open the New Quezon City Jail Building in Payatas that would bring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 166 professionals join PNP as commissioned officers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
166 professionals join PNP as commissioned officers


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has hired 166 professionals as commissioned officers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘3 dead in Surigao Sur NPA attack’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three civilians were killed when suspected communist rebels attacked government troopers assisting in the preemptive evacuation of residents of Carmen, Surigao del Sur yesterday in preparation for Typhoon Odett...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Zamboanga-Cebu-Manila sea trips suspended due to 'Odette'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zamboanga-Cebu-Manila sea trips suspended due to 'Odette'


                              

                                                                  By Roel Pareño |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The coast guard, however, said inter-island travel to the south — between Zamboanga City an Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BJMP inaugurates new jail in Quezon City
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology has a new detention facility in Quezon City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Caloocan, Pateros reach 100% vaccination
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has commended the local governments of Caloocan and Pateros for vaccinating 100 percent of their target population.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No lotto draws on Christmas, New Year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There will be no lotto draws and other lottery games on Christmas Day and New Year, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Metro Manila’s high-value drug suspect falls
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One of Metro Manila’s high-value drug suspects was arrested in Pasig City, the National Capital Region Police Office reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with