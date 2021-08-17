



































































 




   







   















Easterlies to dump rain over Visayas and Mindanao

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - August 17, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Some areas in the Visayas and Mindanao can expect rain and thunderstorms today due to easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, the state weather bureau said.



In an advisory issued at 4 p.m. yesterday, state weather forecasters said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms can be expected in Eastern Visayas as well as in Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula.



Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect generally fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers due to easterlies as well as localized thunderstorms.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

