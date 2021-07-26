



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Four Delta variant cases in CDO linked to birthday party â€” mayor
This October 13, 2019 file photo shows part of Cagayan de Oro City, the regional center of Northern Mindanao.
 Cagayan de Oro City Facebook page

                     

                        

                           
Four Delta variant cases in CDO linked to birthday party — mayor

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 12:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Four new cases of the coronavirus Delta variant were traced to one birthday party in Cagayan de Oro City, its mayor said Monday. 



Speaking in an interview aired over ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno said that the first Delta variant case in the city was celebrating his birthday with his family when the transmission took place. 



"Once reports of the Delta variant came out, we redid the contact tracing and saw that there was a birthday party towards the end of June," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 



"It was the birthday of the index case and they also celebrated Father's Day together, and so four of his relatives were infected too."



READ: What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19



The index case, whose family rented out an apartment in Cagayan de Oro, is also employed in Bukidnon, the city chief said. 



Moreno also said that none of the five were tagged as severe cases—they were actually asymptomatic after ten days—but added that the city still had to keep them in monitoring facilities for the time being. 



Health infra buckles under the weight of Delta



The Cagayan de Oro chief executive also cast fear over the health infrastructure in the city and called for an increase in the dedicated capacity for coronavirus cases. 



The main coronavirus referral hospital in Region 10, the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, is in Cagayan de Oro, along with the biggest private hospitals in the region. 



"I monitored the hospital system in the city...the number of patients in triage is increasing," he said, adding that the LGU is set to announce over 300 new coronavirus cases recorded over the weekend. 



"Every day we have our press briefing, and I always say that we need to strengthen our ICUs and referrals."



OCTA Research has classified the city as being under critical risk due to its high intensive care unit utilization and positivity rate. 



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,401 of whom are still active cases. 



At least 119 cases of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible, have already been reported in the country.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop accuses wife of affair, goes on shooting spree
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cop accuses wife of affair, goes on shooting spree


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Caloocan police officer was arrested yesterday for beating his wife whom he accused of having an affair with another policeman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Rainfall volume in Marikina greater than during Ondoy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Rainfall volume in Marikina greater than during Ondoy’


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dredging operations in Marikina River that began last February prevented massive flooding in the city as the local government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Caloocan cathedral locked down after priest’s death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan was placed on lockdown yesterday following the death of a priest who tested positive for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Traffic rerouting scheme for SONA 2021 in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Traffic rerouting scheme for SONA 2021 in Quezon City


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City police said heavy traffic is expected on roads leading to and from the Batansang Pambansa Complex where President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Southern Tagalog Army unit has new commander
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Army’s 202nd Infantry Brigade based in Southern Tagalog has a new chief.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP investigates shooting of 2 Masungi forest rangers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP investigates shooting of 2 Masungi forest rangers


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eleazar, however, did not address the proximity of the attack to the Special Action Forces station and instead added that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCRPO all set for Duterte&rsquo;s last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCRPO all set for Duterte’s last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Capital Region Police Office is all set for the sixth and last State of the Nation Address of President Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rosebud nabbed for selling vaccine slots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rosebud nabbed for selling vaccine slots


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation apprehended a former government witness and three others for allegedly selling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Marawi rehab 75% complete&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Marawi rehab 75% complete’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rehabilitation works in war-torn Marawi City is 75 percent complete, according to Task Force Bangon Marawi chief and Human...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SONA day will be rainy – PAGASA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rainy weather will still prevail over Metro Manila and other parts of western Luzon today as President Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with