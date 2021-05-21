Taguig converts cinemas into vaccination sites

MANILA, Philippines — The Taguig City government has converted cinemas into vaccination sites in an effort to inoculate more people and boost its response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two cinemas at the Venice Grand Canal Mall at McKinley Hill in Bonifacio Global City served as the city’s ninth vaccination hub, in partnership with MegaWorld Corp.

Two teams of health workers could vaccinate up to 400 people in these sites daily, the city government said in a statement.

Earlier, Taguig opened COVID-19 vaccination centers at Vista Mall and SM Aura Premier in BGC.

Mayor Lino Cayetano said they partnered with malls to provide spacious and comfortable areas for the vaccine recipients.

The local government targets to inoculate an average of 5,600 people daily by June.

Out of 650,000 residents qualified for vaccination, more than eight percent or 54,287 people, including health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, have received Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines.