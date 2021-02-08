Zamboanga City to require RT-PCR tests for people entering, leaving city

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The local government of Zambaonga City is set to require 'Authorized Persons Outside of Residence' — people allowed to leave home during the quarantine — to provide swab test with negative results when coming into or leaving the city.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the new requirement of negative RT-PCR tests came after the local Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) noticed an increase of COVID-19 cases among APORs.

Salazar said the city government, through the local IATF, is finalizing the protocols on the entry and exit of the APORs.

"We will be coming out with executive order especially for those returning to Zamboanga because we have noticed an increasing number of cases with the APOR. That is why the city government, after coordinating with the IATF, will really require the RT-PCR."

The mayor said, while the cases in the city are going down, at least 18 out of the total 138 active cases are APORs.

The city government also appealed to regional government agencies based outside Zamboanga City to allow their employees and officials to work from home considering the new rules.

"We appeal to the regional offices to allow workers to work from home or if that cannot be done, the workers must be given a 14-day grace period for the quarantine requirement," Salazar said.