The streets of Zamboanga City are deserted on April 26, 2020 due to a total lockdown that the city will implement every Sunday
Via The STAR/Roel Pareño
New local quarantine rule shuts Zamboanga City down every Sunday
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - April 26, 2020 - 3:47pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The world stood still in this southern port city on Sunday as the city's task force against COVID-19 imposes a total lockdown on Zamboanga City that it will impose each Sunday.

With no vehicles and people on the street and all establishments—including food services, supermarkets and market outlets—closed, Zamboanga City was quiet and deserted. 

The city has imposed a quarantine pass policy where designated representatives of a household are only allowed out to get food and supplies three times a week. Sunday is a rest day for all, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chair of the local task force, said.

Salazar said only pharmacies and sardines factories are allowed to open on Sundays.

The new quarantine pass policy took effect on April 23 as the city maintained an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) despite President Rodrigo Duterte's order that areas under moderate risk can go on general quarantine, where restrictions on movement are more relaxed.

"Thank you for heeding our stay-home order as we aim to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019. Your local government is exerting best efforts to attend to the needs of the people, specifically the most needy and vulnerable. Stay home and stay safe," Salazar said in her statement.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ZAMBOANGA CITY
