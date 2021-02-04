#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
QCPD confirms robbery-holdup of Katipunan convenience store
Screengrab shows alleged CCTV footage of the incident that has since circulated on social media.
Philstar.com Screengrab

QCPD confirms robbery-holdup of Katipunan convenience store

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — One suspect still remains at large after his accomplice in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Brgy. Loyola Heights was brought in by police, the Quezon City Police District disclosed Thursday. 

According to a QCPD spot report sent to Philstar.com, two armed and hooded male figures wearing helmets entered a 7-Eleven convenience store along Esteban Abada St. at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, posing as customers supposedly making a phone transaction on G-Cash. 

After making the transaction to the "fictitious account", the two approached the cashier and "declared the heist," and directed the store's crew to "cash in the G-Cash" at gunpoint, also taking the crew members' cellphones with them.  

It just so happened, the report said, that another customer in the store, one Joseph Manzano, was a member of the Philippine Navy Reserve who was armed at the time.

"Manzano approached the suspects and at gunpoint uttered, 'Dumapa ka, babarilin kita,'" QCPD's report read. A shootout ensued, prompting the two to flee the area on a motorcycle, but not before one was hit in the stomach.

The day after, QCPD said, "personnel coordinated [with] nearby hospitals and adjacent cities and asked if there was any reported wounded person involved in a shooting incident in their jurisdiction." 

Officers at the Southern Police District "made coordination" in response to the reports and tracked down the suspect, one Larvi Santos, 25, by his G-Cash number linked to a Facebook account. 

Santos, a hauling and truck service agent living in Taguig, was arrested on the afternoon of Monday, February 1, in Parañaque City. 

He was later identified as the suspect by Manzano and made to undergo a paraffin examination for gunshot residue, the results of which have not yet been submitted, QCPD said.

Cases of robbery with attempted homicide and two counts of grave threat have been submitted for an inquest before the office of Assistant City Prosecutor Charisma Manauis. 

The other suspect in the case remains at large.

In a phone call with Philstar.com, Police Lt. Col. Imelda Reyes, Anonas Police Station commander, said that a separate holdup attempt was made at another convenience store, a Mini-Stop branch, in Brgy. Loyola Heights, though the attempt was unsuccessful and was never reported to police. 

Asked about adjustments the station is making moving forward, Reyes said in Filipino: "We're conducting checkpoints in the barangay every now and then and we have motorcycles going around. There are also police on duty in the barangay, and we're advising convenience stores to station security guards."

"For our part, we're doing our part so the community feels our presence. We are still looking for the other suspect," she also said. 

Reyes added that the convenience store did not have a security guard at the time of the robbery.

However, she said, it took place adjacent to a police checkpoint, which allowed cops to respond quickly. 

"For safety, residents should be alert about their surroundings. That should start in their homes; if they notice something different in the area, they can tell their barangay or police station right away. Since we're in a pandemic, residents should also try not to go out at night for leisure, especially if it is not an emergency," she also said. 

Brgy. Loyola Heights for its part also said in a text message sent to residents: "The barangay has been focusing on this case, since January 30 when the incident took place. We will provide full updates, we have just completed the follow-up operations conducted by the Anonas Police Station, before the barangay gives a statement."

BARANGAY LOYOLA HEIGHTS BARANGAY LOYOLA HEIGHTS QUEZON CITY PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP QCPD QUEZON CITY QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ice plant must shoulder victims' hospitalization over ammonia leak &mdash; Navotas mayor
Ice plant must shoulder victims' hospitalization over ammonia leak — Navotas mayor
8 hours ago
The ammonia leak at the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage left one worker dead and dozens hospitalized.
Nation
fbfb
Cop in Atimonan rubout promoted
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
A police official implicated in the 2013 killing of 13 men in an alleged rubout in Atinoman, Quezon was promoted last week.
Nation
fbfb
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
She is still not saying if she will run for president in 2022, but the daughter of President Duterte, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...
Nation
fbfb
House OKs bill lowering height requirement for cops
House OKs bill lowering height requirement for cops
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives has passed a measure seeking to lower the minimum height requirement for police officers.
Nation
fbfb
PCSO to launch new lottery game
PCSO to launch new lottery game
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is launching a new online lottery game to increase revenue to fund the government’s...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Marikina targets 10,000 daily vaccinations
Marikina targets 10,000 daily vaccinations
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Marikina’s mega vaccination center will be able to inoculate 10,000 residents against the coronavirus daily, Mayor Marcelino...
Nation
fbfb
1 dead in Navotas ammonia leak
1 dead in Navotas ammonia leak
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
An ice plant employee in Navotas died yesterday following an ammonia leak that hit a cold storage facility owned by Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
Register for 2022 polls, party-list groups told
By Sheila Crisostomo | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
New and existing party-list organizations have until March 31 to register for the 2022 general elections, the Commission on Elections said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City in talks with other drug firms for vaccine
By Romina Cabrera | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government is in talks with other pharmaceutical companies for the purchase of additional COVID-19 vaccines, Mayor Joy Belmonte said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
DENR to ban plastic straws, coffee stirrers
By Rhodina Villanueva | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Plastic softdrink straws and plastic coffee stirrers will be included on the list of non-environmentally acceptable products to be banned as part of the implementation of Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with