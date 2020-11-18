#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
CSC-BARMM picks three execs as outstanding government workers
This file photo shows the BARMM government complex in Cotabato City.
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao FB Page
CSC-BARMM picks three execs as outstanding government workers
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 3:48pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three local officials topped this year’s regional search for outstanding government workers by the Civil Service Commission.

Dominador Gonzales, Jr., officer-in-charge of the CSC-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, confirmed Wednesday that Mayors Hanie Bud and Nashiba Gandamra Sumagayan of Maluso, Basilan and Taraka, Lanao del Sur, respectively, and Vice Mayor Ali Lawi Sumandar of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, have won in the search for outstanding government workers in the region.

Gonzales said they were chosen as outstanding public servants based on their performance as municipal officials.

Bud, now in his second term as mayor of Maluso and Sumagayan of Maluso both bagged the CSC’s Pag-asa Awards for their efficient management of their respective local government units.

The LGU of Maluso received in the past two years the vaunted Seal of Good Local Governance, or SGLG, from the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.  

The grant of SGLG to deserving LGUs is a yearly nationwide activity of DILG, premised on “best practices” of recipients, sound fiscal management and active peace and security initiatives.

Sumandar is recipient of the CSC’s Dangal ng Bayan award for 2020, according to Gonzales.

Gonzales said a bloc of employees in the Mindanao State University in Marawi City — the Gandingan Group, which has been helping push MSU’s operation as Mindanao’s largest state-run academic institution forward — was also named Pag-asa awardee under the group category of the search.

“These awardees qualified for the awards based on criteria set by the Civil Service Commission,” Gonzales said.

An employee of the Social Social Security System in Sulu, Sitti Alhada Abayan, was also chosen to receive the Dangal ng Bayan award.

“We in CSC-BARMM are thankful to all those who helped us facilitate the commission’s search for outstanding government workers in the Bangsamoro region for this year,” Gonzales said.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1,043 jeepneys, 221 provincial buses resume operations
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
At least 1,043 traditional jeepneys were allowed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to resume...
Nation
fbfb
Student dies from hazing
By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
A senior high school student died during a fraternity hazing in this city on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
DPWH: Taguig road widening completed
By Jose Rodel Clapano | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Public Works and Highways yesterday led the inauguration of phase one of the road widening of Lawton Avenue in Taguig City.
Nation
fbfb
Tabloid reporter slain in shootout with soldiers
By Cet Dematera | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
A reporter for a tabloid in Masbate was killed in an alleged shootout with Army soldiers in Barangay Matanglad, Milagros, Masbate on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Another Pinoy abroad dies of COVID-19
By Helen Flores | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Another Filipino succumbed to COVID-19 abroad, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Lawyer shot dead in Palawan
By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A lawyer was gunned down in Narra, Palawan yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
More female PNP execs eyed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The public may soon see female police officers as regional and district directors in the country.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City positivity rate down to 4%
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quezon City continued to decline, based on the latest monitoring conducted by the OCTA...
Nation
fbfb
SC won’t inhibit Leonen in Marcos poll protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, yesterday denied the motions separately filed by former...
Nation
fbfb
Cebu lawmaker Del Mar, 79
By Delon Porcalla | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The representative of the first district of Cebu City, Raul del Mar, died on Monday. He was 79.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with