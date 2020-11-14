#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cagayan governor appeals for help from national gov't as province hit with 'worst' floods
Cagayan residents take shelter in this Nov. 14, 2020 photo on their rooftop from floods called by Gov. Manuel Mamba as the "worst" in memory.
Cagayan Provincial Information Office/Francis Jorque
Cagayan governor appeals for help from national gov't as province hit with 'worst' floods
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The governor of Cagayan is appealing for help from the national government as the province is hit by what he calls the “worst” flooding in memory.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said over a local government-run radio station that 24 towns and Tuguegarao City are inundated, affecting 84,257 people.

“We are trying to get all kinds of help that we can get,” Mamba said. “Please help us out in the relief and rescue operations.”

Mamba asked the national government to provide them with air assets so that they can provide relief goods and rescue people stranded in their homes due to the floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

He said he has coordinated with the military’s Northern Luzon Command for the deployment of air assets.

He is also appealing to the National Irrigation Administration to decrease or completely stop the release of water from the Magat Dam, which has caused widespread flooding in Cagayan and Isabela.

He is also asking the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to temporarily switch off their power lines to avoid more people from being electrocuted. By his count over radio dzBB, five people, including one rescuer, have been shocked by the power lines leading to the deaths of three of them.

Four more people have died due to landslides and two more died due to drowning, according to Mamba.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 32 people have died, 15 of whom came from the Cagayan Valley region. Six were from Calabarzon, five were from Bicol region, and six from the Cordilleras.

#CagayanNeedsHelp

Cagayan was not directly in the path of Ulysses, but NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the intense flooding experienced by the province is the result of “accumulated effects” of the back-to-back typhoons in the past three weeks.

“The rainwater poured on the highlands and had gone down to the plains. The Magat Dam was also filled up and its releases had added to the water supply,” Timbal told reporters in a text message.

Mamba said he has written to the provincial council requesting that they declare a state of calamity in Cagayan to allow the local government to dip into quick response funds and impose price controls on basic commodities.

Calls for help dominated social media with the hashtags #CagayanNeedsHelp and #IsabelaNeedsHelp trending on Twitter until Saturday morning.

Amid this clamoring from netizens, the NDRRMC said additional rescue teams were deployed by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Cagayan and air assets have been prepared to conduct aerial inspections and support search, rescue and relief operations.

The NDRRMC also said that several personnel from the PCG, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection have been deployed to respond to the disaster.

CAGAYAN MANUEL MAMBA TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Delivery man slain in Manila
By Rey Galupo | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
A delivery service driver was killed in Tondo, Manila Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Water service interruptions in Metro Manila, Rizal
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several areas in Metro Manila and Rizal will experience water service interruptions following heavy rains induced by Typhoon...
Nation
fbfb
DOH bucks ECQ for Cebu City
By Sheila Crisostomo | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
There is no need to place Cebu City under enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the Department of Health said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Super Lotto 6/49 pot to hit P185 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is estimated to reach P185 million by Sunday’s draw after there was again no winner in the draw held on Thursday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterda...
Nation
fbfb
Alleged Abu Sayyaf killed in Basilan
By Roel Pareño | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
An alleged member of the bandit group Abu Sayyaf was killed yesterday in Sumisip town, Basilan.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Cops to draw guns on suspect drivers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Following the death of a police officer of the Highway Patrol Group in a shootout in Cavite City, HPG personnel were instructed...
Nation
fbfb
DepEd eyes load allowance for teachers, SHS students
By Janvic Mateo | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education has requested P4 billion from the Department of Budget and Management to support distance learning, including the provision of load allowance for public school teachers and senior high...
Nation
fbfb
Release dogs during emergencies, owners urged
By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Pet owners should unchain their dogs and unlock their cages if they are not able to have the animals evacuate with them during...
Nation
fbfb
SC welcomes NBI probe of judge’s slay
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court welcomed the move of the Department of Justice to have the National Bureau of Investigation conduct its...
Nation
fbfb
Villar: Turn coconut wastes into income
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The public should turn coconut wastes into a viable source of income and help in the country’s waste management efforts,...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with