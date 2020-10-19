Christmas parties banned in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors have agreed to ban Christmas parties in the capital region as a precaution against the coronavirus crisis.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the mayors agreed to allow churches to open at 30% capacity as Christmas season nears.

"Pero bawal po talaga ang Christmas party. Hindi papayagan 'yung Christmas party habang ganito po 'yung ating sitwasyon," Año told Duterte during their meeting Monday night.

"But Christmas parties are really banned. Christmas parties will not be allowed while our situation is like this.)

Año also reported to Duterte that local government units support the reopening of the economy.

He noted that Metro Manila mayors, except Navotas City, have adjusted curfew hours from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Persons aged 18 to 65 years old will also be allowed to go outside in areas under general community quarantine.

In areas under modified general community quarantine, individuals aged 15 to 65 years will be allowed to — go outside of their homes.

Metro Manila mayors earlier recommended extending the GCQ period in the capital region until December.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, also spokesperson of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, said an emerging consensus among officials is to extend the lockdown in Metro Manila until the end of the year.

"Well, iyan po ang parang nabubuong consensus pero siyempre po hindi ko pupuwedeng pangunahan 'no (That's the emerging consensus but I do not want to preempt it because it is a collegial decision)," Roque said.

As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 359,169 COVID-19 cases with 42,191 active cases. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

