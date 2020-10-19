Christmas parties banned in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors have agreed to ban Christmas parties in the capital region as a precaution against the coronavirus crisis.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the mayors agreed to allow churches to open at 30% capacity as Christmas season nears.
"Pero bawal po talaga ang Christmas party. Hindi papayagan 'yung Christmas party habang ganito po 'yung ating sitwasyon," Año told Duterte during their meeting Monday night.
"But Christmas parties are really banned. Christmas parties will not be allowed while our situation is like this.)
Año also reported to Duterte that local government units support the reopening of the economy.
He noted that Metro Manila mayors, except Navotas City, have adjusted curfew hours from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Persons aged 18 to 65 years old will also be allowed to go outside in areas under general community quarantine.
In areas under modified general community quarantine, individuals aged 15 to 65 years will be allowed to — go outside of their homes.
Metro Manila mayors earlier recommended extending the GCQ period in the capital region until December.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, also spokesperson of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, said an emerging consensus among officials is to extend the lockdown in Metro Manila until the end of the year.
"Well, iyan po ang parang nabubuong consensus pero siyempre po hindi ko pupuwedeng pangunahan 'no (That's the emerging consensus but I do not want to preempt it because it is a collegial decision)," Roque said.
As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 359,169 COVID-19 cases with 42,191 active cases. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will raise the capacity at churches and other places of worship to 30% from 10% of seating capacity.
Moreno says in a report by Super Radyo dzBB, the increased seating capacity "on the premise that the leaders of the chruch will continue to practice simple protocol under the IATF rules."
The city of Manila prohibits the use of karaokes, videokes and other sound-producing devices that may disturb the community from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
The city council released the ordinance to support students studying from home.
Violators will be fined P1,000 for first offense, P2,000 for second offense and P3,000 for the third and succeeding offenses.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered the removal of fees from Automated Fare Collection System cards.
This comes within days of the Department of Transportation ordering the "No Beep card, no ride" policy on the EDSA Busway over the collection of P80 per card by service provider AF Payments Inc.
AF Payments had said the cards were being sold for zero profit and were partially subsidized.
The LTFRB says commuters will only have to pay for their fare and not the reloadable cards.
AF Payments Inc. will give away 125,000 Beep cards to the public for free, ONE News reports.
This comes after the Department of Transportation threatened to suspend the use of Beep cards on the EDSA Busway over an 80-peso fee that AFPI collects for the cards.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said the cards should be free.
The company behind Beep card says it is giving away 125,000 Beep cards to the public for free, after commuters found the card’s P80 purchase free burdensome. pic.twitter.com/MPcYtnq31X— ONE News PH (@onenewsph) October 6, 2020
ONE News reports said the cost of the cards, which AF Payments last week said is sold at zero profit and is already partially subsidized, will be shouldered by its shareholders "as well as donations from Ayala Infrastructure's various business groups."
The Department of Transportation says it will suspend implementation of the Beep cards on public utility buses after implementing the project on October 1.
It said the suspension is because of "the refusal of AF Payments, Inc., the provider of the automatic fare collection system (AFCS) at the EDSA Busway, to waive the cost of the beep card despite consistent pleas made by the government."
AF Payments this week said the cards are already sold at no profit and are partially subsidized,
"The EDSA Bus Consortia stated that they will look for another AFCS provider who can offer a better solution to the existing problem. Meeting with other AFCS providers is scheduled on Tuesday morning," DOTr also said.
