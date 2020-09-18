#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
6 killed in Maguindanao, Sarangani clashes
Satellite image of Pagalungan, Maguindanao.
Google Maps
6 killed in Maguindanao, Sarangani clashes
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 4:05pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six men were killed in separate clashes Thursday involving rival guerilla groups in Pagalungan, Maguindanao and in Maitum, Sarangani.

The hostilities in Barangay Kalbugan in Pagalungan, Maguindanao forced a number of poor ethnic Maguindanaon families to relocate to safer areas.

Local officials and the municipal police reported Friday that four were killed in the gunfight between the Impos and the Magao clans in Barangay Kalbugan.

Barangay Kalbugan is close to the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, a haven of outlawed groups and terrorists inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and uses the black ISIS flag as their banner.

The fatalities, Amir Impos and Alex Galang and two others from the other side, Norodin and Robin, all surnamed Magao, died from multiple bullet wounds.

The Impos and Magao clans are locked in a longtime land ownership dispute, according to local police probers.

Thursday’s hostilities in Barangay Kalbugan erupted when members of the Magao clan killed Amir using assault rifles, provoking a running gunfight with his relatives that sent innocent villagers running for their lives.

The feuding Impos and Magao families agreed to disengage through the intercession of leaders in the municipality of the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Preceding the bloody incident in Pagalungan was the encounter in Barangay Mindupok in Maitum town in Sarangani between two groups both identified with MILF.

In a statement, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the two groups, one led by Pinda Kadir and the other by Esmael Binago, clashed at the border of Badol and Linawasan areas in Barangay Mindupok.

The encounter resulted in the deaths of two MILF members, Sudin Pitron and Nasrudin Masukat, from each side.

A follower of Kadir, Khominie Arariya, was wounded in the ensuing firefight.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Friday the 37th Infantry Battalion is now trying to reconcile the groups of Kadir and Binago with the help of local officials in Maitum.

Uy said he has ordered the 37th IB under the 603rd Brigade to prevent the spillover of the conflict outside of Barangay Mindupok. 

CLASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New plant species discovered in Pampanga
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 17 hours ago
A new plant species has been discovered in the Mount Arayat National Park in Pampanga.
Nation
fbfb
Tagaytay open to tourists only from MGCQ areas
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Residents of Metro Manila and other areas under general community quarantine who are planning to visit Tagaytay City are still required to present a travel pass.
Nation
fbfb
PNP investigates Nazarene procession
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday ordered a probe on the procession of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Monday...
Nation
fbfb
Portion of Roxas Boulevard closed for Manila Bay cleanup
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A portion of Roxas Boulevard will be closed tomorrow to give way for the Manila Bay cleanup, the Metropolitan Manila Development...
Nation
fbfb
8-hour duty for cops eyed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
The Philippine National Police is planning to implement an eight-hour shift from the current 12 hours to give PNP personnel...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Ex-soldier held for kidnap
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 18, 2020 - 12:00am
A former Army trooper allegedly involved in kidnap for ransom has been arrested by personnel of the police Anti-Kidnapping Group in Barangay 186, Caloocan City.
Nation
fbfb
San Juan bike patrollers get body cameras
By Neil Jayson Servallos | September 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The San Juan government has equipped local police officers with body cameras to boost the implementation of health protocols while on bicycle patrols, Mayor Francis Zamora said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City, group boost strategies vs COVID-19
By Janvic Mateo | September 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has partnered with a multisectoral organization to further strengthen its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Filipino-American kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte
By Roel PareÃ±o | September 18, 2020 - 12:00am
A Filipino farmer of American descent was kidnapped in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Pangasinan to impose border control
By Eva Visperas | September 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The provincial government of Pangasinan will implement stricter border control to slow down the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with