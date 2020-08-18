#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Magnitude 6.5 quake rocks Masbate
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Masbates province Tuesday morning.
Phivolcs
Magnitude 6.5 quake rocks Masbate
(Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 8:56am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:49 a.m.) — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Masbate province and was felt in part of Luzon and Visayas Tuesday morning, state seismologists said. 

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake—tectonic in origin—was located five kilometers southwest of Cataingan town. It jolted the area at around 8:03 a.m.

In an interview on Teleradyo, Phivolcs head Renato Solidum said the earthquake was caused by a movement in the Masbate segment of the Philippine fault. 

The quake was reported to have been felt at Intensity IV (moderately strong) in Mapanas in Northern Samar, Legazpi in Albay and Lezo in Aklan, while it was felt at Intensity III (weak) in Iloilo City. Phivolcs said Intensity V is generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors, while Intensity IV is felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors. 

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible), meanwhile, was felt in President Roxas in Capiz.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

  • Intensity V (strong) - Masbate City, Masbate
  • Intensity IV (moderately strong) - Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;
  • Intensity III (weak) - City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City
  • Intensity II (slightly felt) - Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu
  • Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Damage, aftershocks

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected. 

“May aftershocks na maliliit na nararamdaman, even as far as Albay inaasahan natin ‘yan,” Solidum said. 

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake also spawned damage.

Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, said “houses made of light materials sustained some damage in Palanas, Masbate,” citing reports from Office of Civil Defense Bicol region. 

EARTHQUAKE MASBATE PHIVOLCS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 18, 2020 - 8:32am

Get the latest updates on the earthquake here.

August 18, 2020 - 8:32am

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook Cataingan, Masbate at around 8:03 a.m., PHIVOLCS says.

Intensity IV was reported in Mapanas, Northernn Samar; Legazpi City, Albay; and Lezo, Aklan. Intensity III was felt in Iloilo City while Intensity I was recorded in President Roxas, Capiz.

August 7, 2020 - 3:10pm

Phivolcs announces that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 2:30 p.m. Friday. 

July 11, 2020 - 5:44pm

Phivolcs says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts Mapanas, Northern Samar at 5:01 p.m. Saturday. 

July 8, 2020 - 8:54am

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Zambales at around 8:28 a.m., according to Phivolcs.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in San Felipe, Zambales while Intensity III (weak) was recorded in Quezon City and Malabon City.

June 23, 2020 - 3:03pm

Phivolcs says a magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted Davao Occidental on Tuesday afternoon.

The temblor hit 304 kilometers southeast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 1:55 p.m., Phivolcs adds.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
P13.6 million worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur drug bust
By John Unson | 2 days ago
Lawmen seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from five traffickers who fell in an entrapment in Malabang town Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Manhunt on for 3 cops in POGO robbery
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The National Capital Region Police Office yesterday ordered the arrest of three policemen who allegedly robbed the employees...
Nation
fbfb
Palace defends Nur on Susukan’s surrender
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
It is “highly unlikely” that Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari will be charged criminally...
Nation
fbfb
Transfer of education exec sought
By Eva Visperas | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The provincial board yesterday sought the transfer of a school division superintendent due to allegations of graft and corruption.
Nation
fbfb
DPWH: Sevilla Bridge now open
By Jose Rodel Clapano | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sevilla Bridge in San Juan is now open to vehicular traffic, Secretary Mark Villar of the Department of Public Works and Highways announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Caloocan installs WiFi in quarantine facilities
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
The Caloocan government has installed free wireless internet connection in quarantine facilities in the city, Mayor Oscar...
Nation
fbfb
Zamora denies withholding COVID-19 information
By Neil Jayson Servallos | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday denied reports that he withheld information from authorities after several of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Arson, robbery eyed in Parañaque fire
By Ghio Ong | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Fire struck a residential and commercial building in Parañaque City on Sunday night.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
SMC provides nutribun to poor communities
By Louella Desiderio | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. is providing free nutrient-packed bread or nutribun to poor communities through Petron Corp. stations as the coronavirus pandemic persists, SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said...
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
PNP denies faking stings, crime scenes
By Neil Jayson Servallos | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Fake drug stings and staged crime scenes are not the “norms” in the Philippine National Police, PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said yesterday.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with