Magnitude 6.5 quake rocks Masbate

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:49 a.m.) — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Masbate province and was felt in part of Luzon and Visayas Tuesday morning, state seismologists said.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake—tectonic in origin—was located five kilometers southwest of Cataingan town. It jolted the area at around 8:03 a.m.

In an interview on Teleradyo, Phivolcs head Renato Solidum said the earthquake was caused by a movement in the Masbate segment of the Philippine fault.

The quake was reported to have been felt at Intensity IV (moderately strong) in Mapanas in Northern Samar, Legazpi in Albay and Lezo in Aklan, while it was felt at Intensity III (weak) in Iloilo City. Phivolcs said Intensity V is generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors, while Intensity IV is felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors.

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible), meanwhile, was felt in President Roxas in Capiz.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V (strong) - Masbate City, Masbate

Intensity IV (moderately strong) - Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;

Intensity III (weak) - City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City

Intensity II (slightly felt) - Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Damage, aftershocks

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.

“May aftershocks na maliliit na nararamdaman, even as far as Albay inaasahan natin ‘yan,” Solidum said.

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake also spawned damage.

Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, said “houses made of light materials sustained some damage in Palanas, Masbate,” citing reports from Office of Civil Defense Bicol region.