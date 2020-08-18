Magnitude 6.5 quake rocks Masbate

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:49 a.m.) — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Masbate province and was felt in part of Luzon and Visayas Tuesday morning, state seismologists said.
Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake—tectonic in origin—was located five kilometers southwest of Cataingan town. It jolted the area at around 8:03 a.m.
In an interview on Teleradyo, Phivolcs head Renato Solidum said the earthquake was caused by a movement in the Masbate segment of the Philippine fault.
The quake was reported to have been felt at Intensity IV (moderately strong) in Mapanas in Northern Samar, Legazpi in Albay and Lezo in Aklan, while it was felt at Intensity III (weak) in Iloilo City. Phivolcs said Intensity V is generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors, while Intensity IV is felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors.
Intensity I (scarcely perceptible), meanwhile, was felt in President Roxas in Capiz.
The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:
- Intensity V (strong) - Masbate City, Masbate
- Intensity IV (moderately strong) - Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;
- Intensity III (weak) - City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City
- Intensity II (slightly felt) - Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu
- Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental
Damage, aftershocks
Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.
“May aftershocks na maliliit na nararamdaman, even as far as Albay inaasahan natin ‘yan,” Solidum said.
The magnitude 6.5 earthquake also spawned damage.
Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, said “houses made of light materials sustained some damage in Palanas, Masbate,” citing reports from Office of Civil Defense Bicol region.
Get the latest updates on the earthquake here.
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook Cataingan, Masbate at around 8:03 a.m., PHIVOLCS says.
Intensity IV was reported in Mapanas, Northernn Samar; Legazpi City, Albay; and Lezo, Aklan. Intensity III was felt in Iloilo City while Intensity I was recorded in President Roxas, Capiz.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeMasbate#iFelt_MasbateEarthquake— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) August 18, 2020
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 18 Aug 2020 - 08:03 AM
Magnitude = 6.5
Depth = 001 kilometers
Location = 11.98N, 123.98E - 005 km S 17° W of Cataingan (Masbate)https://t.co/Dc8lu95Ete pic.twitter.com/aCFWIGL6hO
Phivolcs announces that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Phivolcs says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts Mapanas, Northern Samar at 5:01 p.m. Saturday.
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Zambales at around 8:28 a.m., according to Phivolcs.
Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in San Felipe, Zambales while Intensity III (weak) was recorded in Quezon City and Malabon City.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeZambales#iFelt_ZambalesEarthquake— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 8, 2020
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 08 Jul 2020 - 08:28 AM
Magnitude = 4.8
Depth = 055 kilometers
Location = 15.21N, 120.01E - 007 km N 40Â° W of Cabangan (Zambales)https://t.co/Hx8jQkCcjf pic.twitter.com/VxLADBwSrT
Phivolcs says a magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted Davao Occidental on Tuesday afternoon.
The temblor hit 304 kilometers southeast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 1:55 p.m., Phivolcs adds.
- Latest
- Trending