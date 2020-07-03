COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Datu Unsay town in Maguindanao province.
Google Maps
2 frontliners killed, 4 hurt in quarantine checkpoint attacks
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 2:06pm

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines — A militiaman and a police master sergeant were killed while other four frontliners were hurt in separate attacks on quarantine checkpoints in central Mindanao Thursday.

A soldier, Sgt. Jasper Cagaitan of the 6th Infantry Division, was also wounded when gunmen ambushed on the same day a unit of the Husky Bus in Datu Unsay town in Maguindanao.

The first frontliner to perish in one of the two checkpoint attacks was a policeman, Sgt. Arnold Paclibar, who died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Paclibar was shot repeatedly by two men on a motorcycle that he tried to stop for inspection at a COVID-19 quarantine checkpoint in Esperanza town in Sultan Kudarat.

The suspects also shot and wounded a policewoman, Sgt. Chato Maycong, a barangay health worker named Josephine Danggan and Arnel Saldo, a volunteer community watchman.

Maycong, Danggan and Saldo are now confined in a hospital.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, spokesman of the Police Regional Office-12, said Friday personnel of the Esperanza municipal police are now trying to identify the culprits with the help of barangay leaders,

A member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, Aladdin Alon, was killed while a companion, Joey Moambing, was injured in a grenade blast that ripped through an anti-COVID-19 checkpoint in Barangay Labo-Labo in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao late Thursday.

Barangay Labo-Labo is not too distant from the town proper of Esperanza.

“The victims are frontliners helping the local government unit there enforce quarantine regulations via checkpoint duties,” Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of 6th ID said Friday, referring to Alon and Moambing.

The bombing was perpetrated by two men riding a motorcycle together, according to officials of the 601st Brigade and the Maguindanao provincial police office in nearby Datu Hoffer town.

Another group also shot with assault rifles a CAFGU outpost and houses near the quarantine checkpoint immediately after the grenade blast, sending innocent villagers running for their lives.  

Dozens of vehicles were stranded at both ends of the highway traversing Barangay Labo-Labo when responding soldiers and police teams closed the arterial stretch for several hours while probers and bomb experts sifted through the blast scene. 

GUN ATTACK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rocky start for EDSA Busway operations
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The second day of the interim operations of the EDSA Busway project was marred by confusion after some buses dropped off passengers...
Nation
fbfb
8 more airports resume operations
By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Eight more airports in the country have been given clearances to operate commercial flights after concerned local government...
Nation
fbfb
San Juan to rehabilitate Agora market
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The San Juan City government will rehabilitate the Agora public market, which was shut down on Wednesday after a vendor tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, Mayor Francis Zamora said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Fewer MRT-3 trips due to COVID-19
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Starting next week, there would be fewer trips for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 trains as 127 workers at its depot tested...
Nation
fbfb
Food culture guide uses 'walking tour' break to update knowledge on heritage, tourism
By Rosette Adel | 17 hours ago
Since the enhanced community quarantine was implemented in Luzon last March 17, food and culture guide Ivan Man Dy had to...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
40 minutes ago
NBI files charges vs condo management for confining nurses to their units
40 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation said it filed criminal complaints against officials of a condominium in Quezon City for...
Nation
fbfb
5 hours ago
Alert Level 2 still up over Mayon Volcano after magmatic activity recorded
5 hours ago
The volcano has been exhibiting moderate unrest for over two years now and entry into its six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Manila villages, Parañaque areas on lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will put 31 barangays on lockdown for 48 hours this weekend due to rising cases of coronavirus disease...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
108 BFP personnel COVID-positive
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
At least 108 Bureau of Fire Protection personnel have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City to enforce strict quarantine
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Local officials in Quezon City thought it was permissible for residents to engage in social and sporting activities under the general community quarantine, prompting the city government to nudge barangay leaders...
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with