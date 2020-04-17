3 COVID-19 patients in Abra recover

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — All three COVID-19 positive patients from Abra province recovered from the disease, according to the provincial government.
Abra Governor Jocelyn Bernos said that the two patients, AC2 and AC3 tested negative of COVID-19 and are ready to be discharged from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center where they are confined.
The first COVID-19 patient of the province and the whole Cordillera region, AC1, had completed his 14-day quarantine after recovering and was sent home to Abra on April 2.
AC2 and AC3, are father and son from Sallapadan town, who are close relatives of AC1, a seafarer from Manabo town.
Bernos, however, vowed that the government will not put its guard down while promising “we will sustain our preventive measures and maintain how we are containing the infection.”
The governor maintained that travelling inbound Abra will still be restricted unless those exempted from such restrictions.
“Pasensyahan na lang po,” she begged off amid continued criticisms on her “iron-fisted” handling on quarantine rules her province instituted against returning Abrenians from outside the province.
The national government extended the enhanced community quarantine in the entire Luzon until April 30.
As of Thursday, the Philippines recorded a total of 435 recoveries while the country's confirmed COVID-19 rose to 5,660. The Department of Health also reported that 362 patients in the country died of the infectious disease.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Agriculture says the country will have sufficient rice supply good for 84 days by the end of June, according to IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles.
"To ensure continued access to affordable rice, the DA has directed the NFA to buy palay at 21 pesos to beef up the NFA’s 30-day buffer stock," Nograles says at a virtual press briefing.
Nograles adds that the DA extended the validity of 91,274 food passes to truckers and suppliers of food to ensure the continuous flow of agricultural cargo.
The central committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines has ordered the New People's Army to extend a nationwide ceasefire—armed offensives are suspended but rebels will remain ready to defend themselves—for 15 days to "prioritize the fight against the pandemic and ensure the safety, health and well-being of everyone."
According to the CPP's information bureau, the ceasefire has been extended to 11:59 p.m. of April 30.
It said the NPA will "continue to desist and cease from carrying out offensive military actions against the armed units and personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and other paramilitary and armed groups attached to the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP)."
The military has accused the rebels of carrying out attacks despite the ceasefire, although the CPP denies that offensive operations have been launched since March 25.
State pension fund Government Service Insurance System announces that its members and pensioners nationwide may now apply for COVID-19 Emergency Loan program online.
“Under the GSIS Emergency Loan program, our members and pensioners may take out a P20,000-loan, which is payable in three years at only 6% interest per annum. The loan is covered by an insurance, which deems the loan fully paid in case of the borrower’s demise,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
The first set of results for targeted mass testing in Valenzuela City came back Wednesday, with two patients testing positive for COVID-19 and 18 turning out to be negative. The city says the two positive cases were repeated, verification tests on patients who had already previously tested positive.
"Valenzuela City ensures that both positive patients are being well-monitored. The first patient, a senior citizen with comorbidity, was immediately transferred to a hospital and the second patient, a frontliner from a private hospital outside the city, was transferred to an identified PUI facility of the City," the city's public information office says.
"House lockdowns were now removed on the 18 individuals who tested negative for COVID-19. Resources were also redeployed in some other areas, while Mayor REX assures of aggressive medical intervention on the identified positive COVID-19 cases having a clearer focus on resource allocation."
AirAsia Indonesia arranges a special flight from Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia to Manila to help the Philippine embassy’s repatriation mission of 101 Filipinos working in Indonesia.
The flight departed from Ahmad Yani International Airport in Semarang at 10:16 local time and landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila at 15:04 local time on AirAsia Indonesia Airbus A320-200 aircraft.
