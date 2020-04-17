3 COVID-19 patients in Abra recover

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — All three COVID-19 positive patients from Abra province recovered from the disease, according to the provincial government.

Abra Governor Jocelyn Bernos said that the two patients, AC2 and AC3 tested negative of COVID-19 and are ready to be discharged from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center where they are confined.

The first COVID-19 patient of the province and the whole Cordillera region, AC1, had completed his 14-day quarantine after recovering and was sent home to Abra on April 2.

AC2 and AC3, are father and son from Sallapadan town, who are close relatives of AC1, a seafarer from Manabo town.

Bernos, however, vowed that the government will not put its guard down while promising “we will sustain our preventive measures and maintain how we are containing the infection.”

The governor maintained that travelling inbound Abra will still be restricted unless those exempted from such restrictions.

“Pasensyahan na lang po,” she begged off amid continued criticisms on her “iron-fisted” handling on quarantine rules her province instituted against returning Abrenians from outside the province.

The national government extended the enhanced community quarantine in the entire Luzon until April 30.

As of Thursday, the Philippines recorded a total of 435 recoveries while the country's confirmed COVID-19 rose to 5,660. The Department of Health also reported that 362 patients in the country died of the infectious disease.