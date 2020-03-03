Ex-QC Mayor Bistek sued for graft over P25-M solar power project

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Tuesday filed a graft complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman against former Mayor Herbert “Bistek” Bautista and other ex-city officials for their alleged involvement in the unauthorized release of more than P25 million in public funds for a solar power project.

Bautista was said to have signed the purchase request, notice of award, contract and the disbursement voucher for the project — allegedly without the approval of the city council.

His co-accused, former City Administrator Aldrin Cuña allegedly signed the purchase request and certificate of acceptance for the project, while then City Engineer Joselito Cabungcal signed the obligation request.

“For causing undue injury to the City in giving unwarranted benefit, advantage and preference to [Cygnet Energy and Power Asia Incorporated] by unlawfully releasing the amount of [P25,342,359.25] through manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or gross inexcusable negligence, the following persons, in conspiracy with one another, are guilty of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019),” reads the nine-page complaint filed by the Quezon City government through lawyer Carlo Austria.

According to the complaint, the project was supposed to provide a solar photovoltaic system for a building within the City Hall Compound along with the waterproofing of the roof deck where the system would be installed.