Batangas town school welcomes learners displaced by Taal's fury

TAGAYTAY, Philippines — An elementary school in San Luis, Batangas is all set to welcome learners displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

San Luis Central School is set to resume classes on February 3, three weeks after the country’s second most active volcano burst to life.

Marites Alcances, a teacher at San Luis Central School, said the school would accept students from towns and cities affected by the eruption even without requirements.

“Kahit walang documents na ipakita basta tatanggapin na sila ay pumasok dito sa school basta nakuha namin ‘yung mga data kung anong grade ‘yung mga bata para dito na sila papasok kahit di sila naka-uniform,” Alcances told Philstar.com.

(Even they do not have the necessary documents, they will be accepted. As long as we collect data such as their grade levels, they are welcome here even if they do not wear school uniforms.)

Displaced students who would temporarily study in the school need school supplies, Alcances added.

Having no homes to return to, at least 28 families from Agoncillo town are still seeking temporary shelter in San Luis Central School. Agoncillo is one of the areas hardest hit by volcanic ashfall and earthquakes.

The eruption of Taal and the resulting mandatory evacuation of residents living in high risk areas have affected 1,108 schools and around 644,080 learners in Batangas.

Schools that are “reasonably distant from Taal” would resume classes on Monday, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

The students affected by weeks-long class suspensions would need to attend make-up sessions to catch up with the missed classes.

The department proposed a modified school calendar, in which the moving-up and graduation ceremonies would be held between April 1 and 6.