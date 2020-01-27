NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
A girl plays with a doll at an evacuation center in Balayan, Batangas. According to the Department of Education, the eruption of Taal volcano has affected 1,108 schools and around 644,080 learners in Batangas province.
Release/LJ Pasion/Save the Children
DepEd: Weekend classes needed when lessons at Taal-affected schools resume
(Philstar.com) - January 27, 2020 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is eyeing the resumption of classes in areas affected by the Taal eruption on February 3, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday.

Schools are often used as evacuation centers, which means classes may be disrupted during emergencies and natural calamities like earthquakes, typhoons and volcanic eruptions. Classes are also suspended to allow authorities to check school buildings and classrooms for damage.

"Schools were affected largely by ashfall and the affected divisions are largely in Batangas, Cavite and Laguna," she said, adding the DepEd has been working with local governments to find alternative sites for proper evacuation centers or all-purpose halls.

Briones said in a briefing Monday that the Taal eruption and the resulting evacuation of areas at risk have affected 1,108 schools and around 644,080 learners in Batangas province.

She said the DepEd hopes that schools that are "reasonably distant from Taal" will be able to resume classes by February 3, adding the department has proposed a modified school calendar "so we'll be able to complete the required number of school days by April."

Some classes will have to be held on weekends, she said "with due apologies to our learners and our students", to make up for classes that were disrupted by the eruption.

She said DepEd cannot waive the required number of school days in order for students to move up to the next year level or to graduate, stressing that is "[has] to comply with the requirements because this is a requirement of law."

With the modified school calendar, DepEd hopes to hold moving-up and graduation ceremonies by April 1-6. —Jonathan de Santos

BATANGAS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LEONOR BRIONES TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila mayor defends product endorsements
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno defended his product endorsements while in public office, saying he donated his talent fees to indigents and did not benefit from it.
Nation
fbfb
Tattoo artist shot dead
By Ed Amoroso | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
A tattoo artist was shot dead at a local carnival in General Trias City, Cavite on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
‘Robber’ slain in Bulacan shootout
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
A suspected robber was killed following an alleged shootout with police officers in Meycauayan, Bulacan yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Cops snooping on teachers’ group?
By Artemio Dumlao | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Police intelligence agents are reportedly snooping on the activities of a teachers’ group in Baguio City.
Nation
fbfb
Farmer takes woman hostage, shot dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
A farmer was shot dead by a police officer after he reportedly took a woman hostage in Calauan, Laguna on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
42 minutes ago
Marines block shipment of smuggled cigarettes bound for Lanao del Sur
By John Unson | 42 minutes ago
Personnel of the 5th Marine Battalion on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle from Sulu some P3 million worth of cigarettes...
Nation
fbfb
6 hours ago
Rumored coronavirus case just pneumonia, Manila health department says
6 hours ago
"MHD Surveillance Team, in coordination with DOH surveillance, and as per investigation, patient has fever and cough but negative...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Foreigner hunted for defecating in Intramuros
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
Disturbing photographs of a foreigner defecating at Baluarte de Dilao – part of the historic walls of Intramuros –...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Battle for Manila Bay continues
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
The campaign to clean up and restore the marine ecosystem of Manila Bay was echoed in a program in Tondo yesterday amid the...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Gamboa to QCPD chief: Crack down on illegal gambling
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Irked by reports of rampant illegal gambling in Quezon City, the Philippine National Police chief warned yesterday the city...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with