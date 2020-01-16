DepEd orders schools to accept transferees affected by Taal's wrath

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education ordered schools to accept students from towns and cities affected by the erupting Taal Volcano who would opt to transfer even without requirements.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones signed Memorandum 003-2020 to ensure that the education of disaster-hit learners proceeds amid the ongoing eruption of Taal.

“All public schools where displaced learners from Region IV-A will seek to be accommodated are directed to accept these emergency transferees even with the unavailability of insufficiency of the required transfer credentials,” the memorandum read.

The public schools that will receive the emergency transferees are directed to collect and record the full name, age, address, learner reference number, if known.

Teaching and non-teaching personnel will be also deployed to evacuation centers to conduct an inventory of school-age children and facilitate their endorsement to receiving schools.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the eruption of Taal affected 15,525 families or 68,638 persons in the provinces of Batangas, Laguna and Cavite.

Of the figure, 12,977 families or 57,286 individuals were taking temporary shelter in evacuation centers.

Humanitarian group Save the Children Philippines said among the evacuees were around 21,000 children.

State volcanologists said the threat of Taal unleashing a hazardous explosive eruption remains high despite a “lull” in activity.