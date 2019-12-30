NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The DOTr had asked P2.372-billion funding for the program this year under the General Appropriations Bill.
Philstar.com/File
110,460 jeepney operators get fuel subsidy
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 110,460 public utility jeepney operators nationwide have received fuel subsidy of P20,514 each from the government this year.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the cash grants were given to the jeepney operators under the Pantawid Pasada program.

The DOTr had asked P2.372-billion funding for the program this year under the General Appropriations Bill.

This year’s fuel subsidy is almost four times granted by the government in 2018, which only stood at P5,000.

Last year, the government allotted a funding of P977 million for the program. Of the amount, P899 million went to the fuel subsidy for jeepney operators.

The number of beneficiaries who availed themselves of the fuel subsidy was lower than the 170,000 jeepney operators who qualified for the program.

The subsidy aims to cushion the higher fuel prices following the passage of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.

The government launched the Pantawid Pasada program in July last year. 

FUEL JEEPNEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boyfriend eyed as person of interest
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The alleged boyfriend of a 33-year-old pregnant investment manager is now a person of interest in her murder, police said...
Nation
fb tw
Fire at residential area in Tondo reaches fourth alarm
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
A fourth alarm fire was confirmed to be razing a residential area at Gate 10 in Parola, Tondo, Manila, as confirmed by...
Nation
fb tw
'Localized' peace talks best way to end insurgency — OPAPP
13 hours ago
The government has opted for the localized talks, which it calls Local Peace Engagements, to negotiate the surrender of members...
Nation
fb tw
12 IEDs seized from BIFF lair
By John Unson | 1 day ago
At least 12 improvised explosive devices were recovered from a hideout of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Pikit,...
Nation
fb tw
Decade-long fight for Ruby Rose ends in suspects’ acquittal
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 5 days ago
There is no justice for the death of Ruby Rose Barrameda a decade after her body was found cemented in a steel drum thrown...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
Ceasefire holding in Negros
By Gilbert Bayoran | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The 15-day holiday truce on Negros Island appears to be holding despite the commemoration by the Communist Party of the Philippines of its 51st anniversary recently.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
PCG decentralizes hiring process
By Evelyn Macairan | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Coast Guard has brought the recruitment of its personnel to the provinces to give opportunities to those who are qualified but cannot afford to go to Manila to apply.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
2 die in Negros mishap
By Gilbert Bayoran | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
A pregnant woman and a motorcycle driver died while seven others were injured in a vehicular accident in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Saturday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
Rape-slay suspect nabbed
By Ed Amoroso | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
A suspect in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was arrested in Bauan, Batangas on Saturday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
Quake jolts Davao Occidental
By Helen Flores | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
A magnitude-4.9 earthquake jolted the town of Sarangani in Davao Occidental yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with