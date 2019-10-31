Empowering Palawan's Tagbanua tribe through 4Ps

CORON, Philippines — Beyond the turquoise waters and limestone walls, Palawan province is also home to several indigenous people communities.
One of which is the
Despite being a popular tourist destination, Palawan has the largest number of beneficiaries of the
Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development show that 68,460 households in Palawan
Empowering IP communities
Aside from financial
DSWD personnel provide the sessions for the IPs for them to learn how to improve family relationships and manage life situations. The sessions include discussions on parenting, children's rights, development needs assessment,
Janita Dayhop, a 4Ps beneficiary for six years now, said she was thankful for the discussions on parenting through the FDS.
"Sa pamamagitan ng 4Ps, sa pagpapa-FDS nila, marami kaming natutunan na karapatan ng bata, pagpapaaral ng bata, tapos pagpapalaki sa aming mga anak na kailangan pala kahit hindi kami teacher may karapatan din kaming magturo sa aming mga anak," Dayhop told Philstar.com.
(With the help of the 4Ps, through the FDS, we learned a lot on children's rights, educating children and raising our children even though we are not teachers, we also
Aside from the FDS, the DSWD also conducts youth development sessions.
One particular topic discussed on the
In the session, the
Lowering poverty incidence
Over 10 years since its implementation, the 4Ps or the conditional cash transfer program has become the country's poverty reduction strategy program.
On April 17, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11310, institutionalizing the 4Ps to address poverty and to improve the health and education of poor children.
A report from the Philippine Statistics Authority in April showed that poverty incidence dropped to 21% in the first half of 2018 compared to 27.6% in the first half of 2015.
National Economic and Development Authority Undersecretary Adoracion Navarro cited the conditional cash transfer program among the factors that lowered poverty incidence in the country.
The DSWD is seeking to further lower the poverty incidence following the institutionalization of the 4Ps.
"The commitment of the national government is to decrease (poverty incidence) to 11% by the end of 2020," DSWD public relations officer Grace Ponce said.
Ponce added that the DSWD is confident that it will achieve its goal as it has the full support of the government in concentrating all resources for the program.
