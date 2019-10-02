Star City closed over Christmas after fire; MBC stations to continue operations

MANILA, Philippines — Firefighters hope to put out a fire at Star City, an amusement park in Pasay City, on Wednesday morning, hours after declaring it under control.

According to a report on CNN Philippines, the fire started a little past midnight and has destroyed the park's Snow World attraction and other indoor rides.

Superintendent Paul Pili, Pasay City fire marshall, said in an interview on CNN Philippines that no casualties have been reported but that around 80% of the main building was damaged in the fire.

The fire also affected a Manila Broadcasting Company radio and TV broadcast building.

"MBC FM stations Love Radio, Yes the Best, and Easy Rock will continue regular broadcasting operations," MBC said in a statement posted by Yes! The Best 101.1.

"DZRH is expected to go back on-air within 48 hours or less," MBC also said.

Star City, however, will be closed over the Christmas season.

Asked about the possible cause of the fire, Pili said in the phone interview on CNN Philippines that firefighters "are looking for electrical... and arson case because there is a tweet that says Star City will soon die, parang ganun."