Rody visits wake of UP fratman tagged in hazing

MANILA, Philippines – President Duterte on Monday visited the wake of a University of the Philippines (UP) student who was implicated in an alleged hazing incident.

Photos released by Malacañang yesterday showed Duterte talking to the bereaved family of the 22-year-old student at the Sanctuarium in Quezon City. Duterte was accompanied by former presidential aide and now Sen. Christopher Go.

Last Sunday, the University of the Philippines confirmed that a member of the Sigma Rho Fraternity, who was mentioned in the group’s online conversations about the hazing of neophytes, has died.

Police reports stated the student took his own life at his home in Marikina City on Saturday afternoon.

The university, which did not identify the student in the statement, also called on the public and the media to be cautious when sharing or reporting sensitive stories out of respect for the privacy of the bereaved. It also reiterated its commitment to curb all forms of violence in campus.

“We hope that this will serve as a gentle reminder to everyone to extend kindness, patience and understanding to all, regardless of the circumstances, especially as we are now in the age of interactive computer-mediated technology,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, a member of Sigma Rho Fraternity, said in a statement issued last Monday.

Panelo said Duterte is opposed to any form of violence.

“Whether it’s a fraternity or outside of school, we do not want it,” he said in a chance interview.

He reiterated that hazing should become a heinous crime and leaders of fraternities who allowed it to happen should be prosecuted.

Panelo said he was leaving it to UP to look into the hazing incident.

“I’m sure they will be filing criminal charges...We will wait for the findings,” he said.

But Panelo also cited the need to verify the allegations made on social networks, saying some people may just be maligning the fraternity. Edith Regalado