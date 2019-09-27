PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
2 officers hurt in Pasay jail riot
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - September 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two jail officers were wounded when a commotion broke out in the Pasay City Jail yesterday afternoon.

Jeremy Addawe and Jessie Boy Alverio sustained several stab wounds but none of them were critical, said Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Xavier Solda.

The inmates used shards from broken plastic chairs and water dispensers as weapons to fend off personnel, Solda said.

Warden Chief Inspector Joe Jay Arejola told The STAR the commotion started when one of 12 inmates who were supposed to be transferred refused to leave.

Eight inmates were supposed to be transported to the Metro Manila District Jail while the four others were supposed to be placed in another jail that holds inmates with pulmonary tuberculosis.

JAIL RIOT JEREMY ADDAWE JESSIE BOY ALVERIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fire near Adamson University raised to 5th alarm; classes now suspended
9 hours ago
A residential area at the back of Adamson University in Manila was engulfed by fire on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
Baby under quarantine in Cotabato City for suspected polio
By John Unson | 17 hours ago
The Health department has quarantined a three-month-old infant in Cotabato City who is suspected to have contracted poli...
Nation
Business as usual for Quezon City mall after midnight fire
13 hours ago
It is business as usual for a mall in Quezon City after the storage area of its supermarket located at the basement of the...
Nation
Ex-Pasig mayor sued over P25-million donation to Camarines Sur town
By Elizabeth Marcelo | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
ormer Pasig City mayor Robert Eusebio is facing a criminal complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman for donating P25 million to a Camarines Sur town, supposedly for his wife’s failed congressional bid last...
Nation
Warmer Christmas this year – Pagasa
By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
A warmer Christmas season will be experienced this year even though El Niño has ended, according to the Philippine...
Nation
Latest
Some BBB programs not feasible – adviser
By Jose Rodel Clapano | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Some of the government’s 75 flagship infrastructure projects were found to be not attainable by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), according to a presidential adviser.
1 hour ago
Nation
Fires hit Manila dorms, Quezon City mall
By Jose Rodel Clapano | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Fires destroyed dormitories in Manila and the warehouse of a mall in Quezon City since Wednesday night.
1 hour ago
Nation
CNN Travel: Palawan among world’s beautiful islands
By Catherine Talavera | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Palawan was again voted as one of the world’s most beautiful islands.
1 hour ago
Nation
Negros councilor’s killer gets life
By Gilbert Bayoran | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The man who shot dead Councilor Antonio Gequillana of Ilog, Negros Occidental in 2011 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
1 hour ago
Nation
Duterte signs law creating judges-at-large posts
By Alexis Romero | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
A law creating 150 judges-at-large posts to address congestion in courts has been signed.
1 hour ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with