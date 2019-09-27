2 officers hurt in Pasay jail riot

MANILA, Philippines — Two jail officers were wounded when a commotion broke out in the Pasay City Jail yesterday afternoon.

Jeremy Addawe and Jessie Boy Alverio sustained several stab wounds but none of them were critical, said Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Xavier Solda.

The inmates used shards from broken plastic chairs and water dispensers as weapons to fend off personnel, Solda said.

Warden Chief Inspector Joe Jay Arejola told The STAR the commotion started when one of 12 inmates who were supposed to be transferred refused to leave.

Eight inmates were supposed to be transported to the Metro Manila District Jail while the four others were supposed to be placed in another jail that holds inmates with pulmonary tuberculosis.