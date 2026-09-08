Camille Prats mourns passing of family dog Gucci

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Camille Prats is mourning of death of her dog Gucci, who spent 16 years with her family before passing away.

Camille made a tribute post for her late pet last September 7 after taking some time to reflect on Gucci's death, noting that her eldest son Nathan with late first husband Anthony Linsangan was just an infant when they first had Gucci.

"From being my bb to mimi 'stealing' your love by enticing you with food you oh so love," the actress-host said. "When I moved out of our family home, you stayed behind because mom and the rest of the family wouldn't let you go. That's how much loved you are."

She recalled how Gucci went on to "play, snuggle, and love" all the other kids in the family, exhausting all energy until the dog resolved to just be at their side.

"You have always been patient with each one of them when they bug you, annoy you and play with you unendingly. Our snuggle buddy, playmate, besty for life. It was a joy to experience your love we so don't deserve," Camille said.

Camille expressed the family's love for Gucci and ended with hopes of no more pain and the eternal memory of the dog in their dreams.

The entire carousel were images of Gucci, either of the dog itself or with members of the family.

Carla Abellana, Jolina Magdangal, and Iya Villania were among those who commented their condolences for Camille and her family.

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