Dela Vega said the military can now focus on directly pinning down the Abu Sayyaf group now that the terrorists no longer have captives.
Miguel De Guzman, file
Westmincom to focus on Abu Sayyaf in Sulu
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 6:33pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The new leadership of the military's Western Mindanao Command will rest the weight of its campaign in Sulu, considered among the remaining problem areas in Mindanao, its outgoing commander Lt. Gen. Arnel dela Vega said.

Dela Vega, who opted for early retirement from the service, will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana in a change of command ceremony on Friday.

Dela Vega said security concerns have already been addressed in most of Westmincom’s area of responsibility, including areas in Central Mindanao, Lanao del Sur, and Zamboanga peninsula, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

"As of now we can say the remaining problem is Sulu. Basilan has become a template for good governance, development and security, the same thing with Central Mindanao like the area of Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato and even part of Lanao del Sur," Dela Vega said.

"As of now we can say the remaining problem is Sulu," he said, citing the continuous threat of the Abu Sayyaf group.

He said the military can now focus on directly pinning down the Abu Sayyaf group now that the terrorists no longer have captives.

RELATED: New infantry division to help beat Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

Closer collaboration with Malaysia, Indonesia

Dela Vega said the new leadership will be trying to engage further with their counterparts in the security forces of Malaysia and Indonesia, saying most of the kidnappings in the past three years happened outside Philippine waters. The captives, though, were brought to the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu.

"So in that regard, we are trying to coordinate closely and collaborate with our Indonesian and Malaysian counterparts especially we have trilateral cooperative agreement with those two countries to prevent, if not stop, the kidnapping in their areas and eventually bring the victims in our area," Dela Vega said.

'Finish the fight against Abu Sayyaf'

Dela Vega said Gen. Sobejana intends to finish the fight against the Abu Sayyaf group through the implementation of National Task Force 70, which is based on Executive Order No. 70 directing the active participation local government units in directly combating extremism.

The EO 70 calls on local governments to engage in ending the local communist armed conflict and preventing and countering violent extremism.

"So we keep on telling our elected officials, especially the local chief executives that they really need to take the lead role and make use of the available security forces to form part of the overall campaign to neutralize and defeat the different threat groups," Dela Vega said.

"What I want it should be the local government units must lead and we will support especially in the formulation and implementation of peace and order and public safety plans."

SULU WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-PCGG chairman Camilo Sabio arrested
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chairman Camilo Sabio was apprehended by police in Quezon City on...
Nation
Chinese establishments in Parañaque padlocked
By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The city government of Parañaque has ordered the closure of at least 18 restaurants and other business establishments...
Nation
Westmincom to focus on Abu Sayyaf in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
Dela Vega, who opted for early retirement from the service, will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana in a change of...
Nation
Most expensive city list: Manila up 29 spots
By Louella Desiderio | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The cost of living for expatriate workers in Manila is getting more expensive, according to the latest survey of global consultancy Mercer.
Nation
Hundreds displaced in Sultan Kudarat clan war
By John Unson | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
More than 300 families have been displaced in gunfights between two warring groups in Barangay Molon, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.
Nation
Latest
20 hours ago
KAPA investors seek SC relief vs closure order
By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
A group of investors in Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. (KAPA) has sought relief from the Supreme Court (SC) against...
Nation
20 hours ago
NPA in its death throes — Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of communist movement, is not capable of overthrowing the government, according...
Nation
20 hours ago
Cargo ship capsizes off Cebu
By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
A cargo vessel capsized in the waters off San Fernando, Cebu on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said yesterday...
Nation
Ambulance collides with truck; 3 dead
By Jun Elias | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Three persons died and three others were seriously injured when an ambulance collided with a delivery truck in Barangay Poblacion in this town before dawn yesterday.
20 hours ago
Nation
4 slain in drug stings
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | June 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Four persons were killed in anti-drug operations in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan in the past two days.
20 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with