WalangPasok: Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañan declared June 24, Monday a special non-working holiday in Manila in view of the country’s capital’s founding anniversary.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea was given an authority by President Rodrigo Duterte to pen the declaration through Proclamation No. 731.

“Whereas on 24 June 2019, Monday the City of Manila will mark the celebration of its 448th Foundation anniversary,” it said.

Palace said it declared the founding anniversary as a holiday to give people of Manila an “opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies.”

The proclamation was signed June 4 but was only released on Thursday.