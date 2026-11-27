Fitz Shioda turns JeoLee kilig into original love song

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Japanese singer-songwriter Fitz Shioda drew inspiration from the viral chemistry between “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Jeo and Gehlee, popularly known as JeoLee, for his latest song, “Hayaan Mo Na Lang Ako.”

Shioda said the pair's screen test, which sparked kilig among viewers and inspired numerous fan-made edits, became the main inspiration behind the original track.

“They look really good together, and their acting during their screen test gave so many people butterflies — instant kilig eh!” he said in an interview.

He particularly recalled the scene where Jeo and Gehlee confessed their feelings for each other, which inspired him to capture the emotions behind a romantic confession.

“For the song, I wanted to capture the feeling of confessing your love for someone, a moment we Filipinos call pag-amin, or simply amin,” he explained.

Interestingly, Shioda completed the song before incorporating it into JeoLee fan edits. He said he was surprised by the positive response from fans when he first used the track in a video.

“The first video I posted reached 200K views, so I quickly followed it up with another similar video, which surprisingly hit a million views,” he shared.

Noticing how fans were already using different love songs for their JeoLee edits, the singer decided to use his own composition instead.

Beyond its connection to the PBB housemates, Shioda said the song also reflects his personal views on love, particularly the idea of loving someone without expecting anything in return.

The title was taken from the final line of its chorus: “Di kailangan pang magsalita… hayaan mo na lang akong mahalin ka.”

“I've always been a hopeless romantic at heart, and I've had a soft spot for the idea of unconditional love,” he said.

“It's about being happy just knowing you've expressed how you feel, without expecting anything in return. And if the other person happens to feel the same way, then congrats!” he added.

Shioda described the track as a pop, singer-songwriter composition with a familiar verse-chorus structure, making it easy for listeners to connect with and sing along to.

He worked on the production with Jossder Briseño, who also handled the recording and mixing, while Isagani Palabyab mastered the track.

The singer hopes listeners, particularly JeoLee fans, will experience the same excitement they felt when they first watched the pair's viral screen test.

He also hopes the song will eventually reach Jeo and Gehlee themselves once they leave the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

“Hayaan Mo Na Lang Ako” will be included in Shioda's forthcoming debut album, which he is currently completing. He said fans can expect more releases in the coming months.

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