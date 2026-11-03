Cup of Joe's Gian Bernardino admits crush on Maki

MANILA, Philippines — Cup of Joe member Gian Bernardino revealed that he used to have a crush on fellow singer Maki during his guest appearance on “Gandang Gabi, Vice.”

The singer made the admission when host Vice Ganda asked about his past feelings for the “Dilaw” singer.

“Crush ko rati si Maki,” Gian said, drawing cheers from the studio audience.

“Kailan ‘yan?” Vice asked.

“Siguro mga 2025. Friends na kami nun,” Bernardino replied.

Vice then asked Maki whether he preferred being told directly when someone had a crush on him.

“Gusto ko ‘yung sinasabi sa akin para hindi ako naiilang,” Maki said.

The comedian also playfully praised both singers, commenting on Maki’s looks and Bernardino’s appearance and personality.

“Mahirap bang ma-crush-an si Maki? Ang pogi ni Maki,” Vice said, before joking that Maki did not even need talent, style or personality to attract admirers.

“Pogi si Gian. Ang ganda pa ng kulay ni Gian. At maganda ang personality,” Vice added.

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