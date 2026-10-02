KAIA to represent P-Pop at Singaporeâ€™s Music Matters Live

KAIA to represent P-Pop at Singapore’s Music Matters Live

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino girl group KAIA is set to bring P-Pop to Singapore this weekend as part of the “Made in the Philippines” showcase at Music Matters Live.

KAIA will perform at the Music Matters Live Mainstage at Clarke Quay on October 3, alongside fellow Filipino girl group PIX!E. Their appearance is part of the Philippine spotlight presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The showcase gives KAIA an opportunity to perform before an international audience while representing the growing P-Pop scene alongside other Filipino artists.

The Philippine lineup at Music Matters Live will continue on October 4 with Filipino band Lola Amour.

KAIA’s Singapore appearance follows the group’s participation in CREATE Philippines x Manila International Performing Arts Market (MIPAM) and the ASEAN Creative Industries Expo in Manila.

The events brought together artists, creative professionals and industry stakeholders, providing platforms for discussions and performances centered on the growth of the Philippine creative industries.

Aside from Music Matters Live, KAIA will join PIX!E for the Singapore edition of the P-Pop Music & Culture Caravan on October 4 at lyf Funan.

The event will feature performances, workshops, activities, a marketplace and opportunities for fans to interact with the artists.

The Singapore edition is presented by the NCCA, Music Matters Live and BSE, with the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, CREATE Philippines, CITEM and lyf Funan among its partners.

KAIA will also appear at Bridges & Beats at Swee Lee Clarke Quay, where the group will perform alongside Indonesian singer-songwriter Jordan Susanto and Singapore-based Filipino artist Mariae Cassandra.

The gathering will bring together artists, creatives and members of the regional music community.

With three appearances across different venues, KAIA’s Singapore schedule will see the group perform at an international music showcase, take part in a P-Pop community event and join a regional gathering of artists.

The engagements come as KAIA continues to perform at events aimed at introducing Filipino music to audiences outside the Philippines.

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