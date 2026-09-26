Taylor Swift breaks Spotify records anew with 'Showgirl' encore, 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift teases the release of her "Patient Zero" music video

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift is back to breaking records left and right after dropping a new bunch of songs.

The singer-songwriter released last September 25, Friday, an encore edition of her most recent album "The Life of a Showgirl" which carried four new tracks.

On Spotify, lead single "Patient Zero" broke the record for the most-streamed song by a female artist in a day on the platform so far this year.

Meanwhile Taylor scored the most streams out of any female artist in a day this year following her new release.

The records come a week after Spotify made available on its platform all 58 music videos Taylor has across her career.

The music video for "Patient Zero" starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell will be unveiled during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards where Taylor is up for 11 nominations and will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.

Joining "Patient Zero" as extensions of "The Life of a Showgirl" were "Cleveland!," "Pink Clouding" and "Babylon."

"About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave 'The Life of a Showgirl' the biggest first week for an album in history," Taylor said on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter shared that following the album's success, she took a trip to Sweden with collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

"Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," continued the artist.

Taylor expressed hope that fans would love the new songs as they were "born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made."

No doubt, however, the highlight of Taylor's 2026 was officially tying the knot with American football star Travis Kelce last July.

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