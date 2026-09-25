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Music

'Most Sophia thing I could do': Sophia Laforteza reflects on 'Forgotten Island' cover song

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 12:15pm
'Most Sophia thing I could do': Sophia Laforteza reflects on 'Forgotten Island' cover song
KATSEYE leader Sophia Laforteza
Sophia Laforteza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina singer Sophia Laforteza, leader of the girl group Katseye, expressed gratitude for being involved with DreamWorks Animation's "Forgotten Island."

The film is inspired by Filipino culture and folklore, featuring creatures from Philippine mythology inhabiting the titular island Nakali.

Two best friends Raissa and Jo (Liza Soberano and H.E.R.) end up stranded on the island with no memory of the last 12 hours, and their friendship is tested in an effort to retrace their steps and find their way home.

Sophia took part in the film by singing a cover of INXS' "Never Tear Us Apart, and a one-minute featurette shared by Dreamworks shows Sophia inside the recording studio reflecting on her participation.

"When I was told I was going to be a part of this project, I remember thinking, 'This is the most Sophia thing I could do as one of the first things I do on my own,' because of just how much it aligns with everything I believe in, my culture, celebrating women, family, friendship," she shared.

The singer called friendship "one of the most beautiful journeys you can go on in life," adding that the film also teached about "staying true to where you come from and being proud of it and holding on to that."

"This is one of the most beautiful things I feel like I'll ever do," Sophia ended, also giving her take on the movie's repeated remark "Tayo na!"

The Filipina artist is currently on a temporary hiatus from Katseye to focus on her mental health.

The global girl group, who is also missing member Manon Bannerman, is in the middle of its "Wildworld" tour where Sophia hopes to rejoin the group for the North American leg this October.

RELATED: Sophia Laforteza to skip Katseye's European tour as hiatus continues

DREAMWORKS

DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

KATSEYE

SOPHIA LAFORTEZA
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