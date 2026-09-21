After 'Jumbo Hotdog,' Masculados return with novelty 'Saging'

MANILA, Philippines — The Masculados are making their return with another novelty song that teases the imagination.

The all-male sing-and-dance group makes a comeback at Universal Records with its new single “Saging.”

The playful track marks the group’s first new song following their reunion with the record label that helped launch their music career.

“Saging” features cheeky lyrics inspired by the favorite yellow fruit, with the men bringing back the energetic performance style that their fans have come to know.

“Looking forward kami sa mga projects ulit, kasi dito nag-simula ang mga songs namin at dito naman nakilala rin ang Masculados,” the group said.

As part of their return, Masculados also recently gave their hit “Jumbo Hotdog” a new sound through a "budots" version produced by Davao-based DJ Love, who is credited with helping popularize the genre.

While the group is exploring a more modern musical approach, Masculados said fans can still expect the same energy and performance style that have defined the group.

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