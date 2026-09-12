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Music

Bruno Mars adds 3rd day to 2027 Philippine return

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 12:21pm
Bruno Mars adds 3rd day to 2027 Philippine return
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars responded to the "incredible demand" of Filipino fans and added another show date to the Philippine leg of his "The Romantic" world tour.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) previously announced that the Philippines was among the newly added tour stops to promote Bruno's fourth and newest album, also called "The Romantic."

Joining Bruno at the Philippine Arena — where he last performed in the country back in 2023 — on May 15 and 16, 2027 is his Silk Sonic partner Anderon .Paak under his pseudonym DJ Pee .Wee.

LNPH has just revealed that "due to incredible demand," a third Philippine Arena show has been added on May 18.

Tickets for the new show date will go on sale on September 14 at noon. They will very likely be the same dynamic prices as the previous two shows, which are as follows:

  • Upper Box B - P1,500 to P3,250
  • Upper Box A - P4,500 to P8,750
  • Lower Box B - P13,500 to P18,750
  • Lower Box A - P18,750 to P23,750
  • Floor Standing - P15,750

"The Romantic" carries the singles "I Just Might," "Risk It All," and "On My Soul," as well as the songs "Cha Cha Cha," "God Was Showing Off," "Something Serious," "Dance With Me," "Nothing Left" and "Why You Wanna Fight?"

As Silk Sonic, Bruno and Anderson are expected to perform hits like "Leave the Door Open," "Blast Off," "777," "Fly As Me" and "Smoking out the Window."

Other iconic tracks Bruno has performed on the tour include "24K Magic," "Treasure," "Marry You," "Die With A Smile," "It Will Rain," "Talking to the Moon," "When I Was Your Man," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Just The Way You Are" and "Uptown Funk."

RELATED: Bruno Mars sets Philippine comeback in 2027 with Anderson .Paak

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