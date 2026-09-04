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Music

Air Supply to bring ‘A Matter of Time Tour’ to Isabela

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 9:35am
Air Supply to bring â€˜A Matter of Time Tourâ€™ to Isabela
The Hall of Famers from Australia first worked together in a musical and have been friends for 40 years now.

MANILA, Philippines — International soft rock duo Air Supply is set to return to the Philippines, this time bringing their “A Matter of Time Tour” to Ilagan City, Isabela on October 21, ahead of their Manila show on October 26.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will perform at The Capital Arena at 7:30 p.m., giving fans in Northern Luzon an opportunity to see the legendary duo without having to travel to Metro Manila.

The concert is being presented by Nexus Collaboration in partnership with the City Government of Ilagan.

Air Supply, which has been making music together for more than five decades, is known for its signature harmonies and romantic ballads that have become staples among generations of music lovers.

Among the duo’s best-known songs are “All Out of Love,” “Lost in Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” “The One That You Love” and “Every Woman in the World.”

The Ilagan concert is expected to draw fans not only from Isabela but also from neighboring provinces, including Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora and Kalinga.

The staging of an international act such as Air Supply in Ilagan also underscores the city’s growing potential as a venue for major live entertainment events in the Cagayan Valley region.

The Capital Arena, a modern venue designed to accommodate thousands of concertgoers, will host the duo’s Northern Luzon stop.

Tickets are currently available through Veentix at the following prices:

VVIP Floor: ?13,852
Platinum Floor: ?10,660
VIP: ?8,532
Gold Floor: ?7,469
Lower Box: ?6,405
Upper Box: ?3,213

All ticket prices are inclusive of ticket charges.

Air Supply has maintained a particularly strong following in the Philippines, making the Ilagan concert a potential gathering of longtime fans as well as younger listeners who have discovered the duo’s music through the years.

For ticket information and concert updates, fans may visit Veentix and the official social media pages of Nexus Collaboration.

RELATEDAir Supply brings 'A Matter of Time' tour to Manila

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