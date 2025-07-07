WATCH: Rico Blanco dances 'Dungka' with SB19, G22, BINI Sheena

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock star Rico Blanco surprised thousands of fans when he danced with SB19 at the Puregold OPM Con 2025 held at the Philippine Arena last Saturday.

SB19 was performing their hit song "Dungka" when Rico made a surprise appearance on stage singing parts of the song.

He then danced the chorus with the P-pop group.

G22 and BINI Sheena also joined Rico to dance along with SB19's most recent hit.

The sold-put concert features a star-studded lineup of today’s biggest OPM acts — BINI, Flow G, G22, KAIA, SB19, Skusta Clee, and SunKissed Lola.

“We’ve always believed that our connection with our shoppers goes beyond the checkout counter,” Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Senior Marketing Manager of Puregold, shared.

“We are gratified to know that through Puregold OPM Con 2025, we gave our loyal members an unforgettable celebration of Filipino music, talent, and pride on a massive scale,” she added.

