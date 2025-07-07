^

Music

WATCH: Rico Blanco dances 'Dungka' with SB19, G22, BINI Sheena

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock star Rico Blanco surprised thousands of fans when he danced with SB19 at the Puregold OPM Con 2025 held at the Philippine Arena last Saturday.

SB19 was performing their hit song "Dungka" when Rico made a surprise appearance on stage singing parts of the song. 

He then danced the chorus with the P-pop group. 

G22 and BINI Sheena also joined Rico to dance along with SB19's most recent hit.

The sold-put concert features a star-studded lineup of today’s biggest OPM acts — BINI, Flow G, G22, KAIA, SB19, Skusta Clee, and SunKissed Lola.

“We’ve always believed that our connection with our shoppers goes beyond the checkout counter,” Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Senior Marketing Manager of Puregold, shared. 

“We are gratified to know that through Puregold OPM Con 2025, we gave our loyal members an unforgettable celebration of Filipino music, talent, and pride on a massive scale,” she added.  

RELATEDOPMCON featuring BINI, SB19, Flow G, others set this July in Philippine Arena

BINI

OPM

P-POP

PINOY POP

PUREGOLD

RICO BLANCO

SB19
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Moira dela Torre, Ben&Ben release 3rd collab song 'I'm Okay'
2 days ago

Moira dela Torre, Ben&Ben release 3rd collab song 'I'm Okay'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After "Paalam" and "Pasalubong," Moira dela Torre and Ben&Ben are back with "I'm O...
Music
fbtw
Hey June track 'Lasik' tops Spotify Philippines Viral 50 chart
2 days ago

Hey June track 'Lasik' tops Spotify Philippines Viral 50 chart

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
OPM indie pop rock band Hey June’s breakout single "Lasik" is making waves on music charts.
Music
fbtw
P-pop group 1st.One, Amiel Sol surprise mallgoers at beauty retailer event
4 days ago

P-pop group 1st.One, Amiel Sol surprise mallgoers at beauty retailer event

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
1st.One performed their songs much to the delight of present fans while Amiel Sol captivated mallgoers with his charm...
Music
fbtw
BTS confirms spring 2026 comeback
5 days ago

BTS confirms spring 2026 comeback

5 days ago
Heads up ARMY, new album AND tour coming soon at last!
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with