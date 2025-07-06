EXOâ€™s Chen, Lyn, K.Will, Korean drama OST singers to serenade Filipinos

^

Korean Wave

EXO’s Chen, Lyn, K.Will, Korean drama OST singers to serenade Filipinos

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 5:00pm
The intimate venue seemingly turns into a world that only revolves around Chen and his fans, whom he fondly calls "Soondingie," meaning the gentle ones.

MANILA, Philippines — The singers behind iconic OSTs of Korean dramas “My Love From The Star,” “Secret Garden” and “Descendants of the Sun” will be in the country to give their Filipino fans the rare chance to see them all sing their favorite K-drama songs in one stage. 

EXO’s Chen is the latest addition to a roster that includes K.Will and Lyn.

A member of the popular K-pop group EXO, Chen has also delved into solo stints, such as singing OST songs. He sang “Everytime” with Punch for “Descendants of the Sun” (DOTS).  

Chen also sang with his fellow EXO members, Xiumin and Baekhyun, the iconic song “For You,” a soundtrack of the cult favorite tragic portal fantasy drama “Scarlet Heart: Ryeo.” Baekhyun also starred in the show that features Lee Joon-gi and IU as its lead stars. 

Apart from Chen, Lyn also has a single from the “Descendants of the Sun” drama. She sang the ballad “With You.” Perhaps her most popular song is “My Destiny,” from the drama “My Love From The Stars.” 

K. Will is another single who has a song in the “DOTS” drama. He is the voice behind the favorite track “Talk Love.” He also sang “Like A Star” from “DOTS.” 

Chen, Lyn and K. Will are part of the “KOST Con or Korean OST Concert” at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 2. 

